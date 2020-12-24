Design Firm Supports Distillers Who Made Sanitizer

Press Releases Square Thunder! Press Release

Distillers and brewers who made hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic can apply to receive a $12,000 branding package.

“For months, we’ve searched for creative ways that we can make a difference and give back to the community during COVID,” says Aaron Cushing, Founder and Creative Director at Square Thunder. “So many distillers gave away hand sanitizer for free. We want to use our design and branding expertise to support those initiatives.”



This news comes in the wake of the efforts of many distillers and brewers across Canada to produce hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many went so far as to give away their sanitizer, often halting or reducing the manufacturing of their usual (and profitable) products. Square Thunder believes in the importance of effective and strategic branding and design for these new products and wants to help.



Interested distillers and brewers can submit their application at

squarethunder.com/12k-Giveaway.html



“An overwhelming number of distillers across the country immediately responded to the need for sanitizer. They gave so much effort and materials to support their communities,” says Cushing. “When a company has a completely new product it should receive the same care and craft in its brand strategy and design as the company’s usual product line.”



To learn more about Square Thunder’s $12k Branding Giveaway, visit

squarethunder.com/12k-Giveaway.html



