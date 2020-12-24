New Yorker Electronics Releases Two New Vishay Surface Mount PIN Photodiodes

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Northvale, NJ, December 24, 2020 --(



Offered in black packages, the opaque side walls of the Vishay Semiconductors VEMD4010X01 and VEMD4110X01 eliminate unwanted side illumination to increase their signal to noise ratio. The Vishay photodiodes are used in photo detection applications such as solar load sensors; automotive rain, light, and tunnel sensors; light barriers for elevators, garage doors, and industrial equipment; and reflective sensors for touchless faucets, toilets, and trash cans.



For the detection of visible and near infrared radiation, the VEMD4010X01 offers a sensitivity range from 550nm to 1040nm. For 740nm to 1040nm infrared applications, the VEMD4110X01 features a daylight blocking filter and is matched with 830nm to 950nm IR emitters. They eliminate unwanted side illumination and increase signal-to-noise ratio.



The newly released Vishay Silicon PIN Photodiodes feature a sensitive area of 0.42 mm2. They provide a reverse light current of 2.4 µA and a low dark current of 1 nA. The device possess fast response times and ± 60° angles of half-sensitivity. The moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 3 is in accordance with J-STD-020 for a floor life of 168 hours.



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.



Northvale, NJ, December 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vishay Optoelectronics has introduced two new surface-mount Automotive Grade silicon PIN photodiodes, now available through New Yorker Electronics. In a compact 0805 case size with a low 0.7 mm profile, these Vishay diodes are 0.15 mm lower than prior generation devices.

