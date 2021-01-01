Press Releases Beck & Branch Publishers Press Release

Receive press releases from Beck & Branch Publishers: By Email RSS Feeds: New Medieval Thriller from Beck and Branch is "Tailor-Made for a Multi-Season Series on Streaming or Cable"

“Tailor-made for a multi-season series on streaming or cable.” - James Chatterton, story analyst (HBO, Anonymous Content)

Putney, VT, January 01, 2021 --(



...tailor-made for a multi-season series on streaming or cable



...rich and multi-faceted, with plenty of conflict and intrigue



...on the same plane as Rise of Empires, Knightfall, The Last Kingdom and even Game of Thrones



...a fresh and compelling take” of the Robin Hood legend



King Robin Synopsis:

The beloved rogue of Sherwood Forest triumphs over the ruthless Prince John and takes the throne – only to become a tyrant himself. In a saga spanning a half-century, this action packed, adult rated Medieval thriller vividly explores the seductive undertow of power as it transforms a legendary hero into a despot. Maid Marian, Friar Tuck, Little John, King Richard and the legend’s other characters are complex figures alive with raw passions, dark impulses and ribald humor.



Publication date: February 15, 2021



Cinematic Rights Representation:

To inquire about cinematic rights, please contact Kirk T. Schroder, partner at Schroder Brooks Entertainment Law PLC. 804.510.0705



About Beck and Branch Publishers:

Launched in 2012, the Beck & Branch list of authors and titles is purposefully short for the firm operates as a collective. Beck and Branch does not accept submissions and membership in the collective is limited to authors previously printed by a traditional publisher. Our literary studio’s mission is to provide readers with a trusted source for books of the highest caliber while giving our authors the greatest possible peer support, creative freedom, and fiscal opportunity. Putney, VT, January 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Story analyst James Chatterton (HBO, Anonymous Content) has completed pre-publication cinematic manuscript coverage of King Robin, an upcoming novel by R. A. Moss from Beck and Branch Publishers. Here are the highlights of Mr. Chatterton's coverage for cinematic adaptation:...tailor-made for a multi-season series on streaming or cable...rich and multi-faceted, with plenty of conflict and intrigue...on the same plane as Rise of Empires, Knightfall, The Last Kingdom and even Game of Thrones...a fresh and compelling take” of the Robin Hood legendKing Robin Synopsis:The beloved rogue of Sherwood Forest triumphs over the ruthless Prince John and takes the throne – only to become a tyrant himself. In a saga spanning a half-century, this action packed, adult rated Medieval thriller vividly explores the seductive undertow of power as it transforms a legendary hero into a despot. Maid Marian, Friar Tuck, Little John, King Richard and the legend’s other characters are complex figures alive with raw passions, dark impulses and ribald humor.Publication date: February 15, 2021Cinematic Rights Representation:To inquire about cinematic rights, please contact Kirk T. Schroder, partner at Schroder Brooks Entertainment Law PLC. 804.510.0705About Beck and Branch Publishers:Launched in 2012, the Beck & Branch list of authors and titles is purposefully short for the firm operates as a collective. Beck and Branch does not accept submissions and membership in the collective is limited to authors previously printed by a traditional publisher. Our literary studio’s mission is to provide readers with a trusted source for books of the highest caliber while giving our authors the greatest possible peer support, creative freedom, and fiscal opportunity. Contact Information Beck & Branch Publishers

Kathleen Haller

(858)529-5371



https://www.king-robin-novel.com/

Cinematic rights inquiries:

Kirk T. Schroder, Partner Schroder Brooks Law PLC

kschroder@schroderbrooks.com 804.510.0705



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beck & Branch Publishers