Auriga Named a Top B2B Service Provider Worldwide by Clutch

Auriga, a US-based custom software development provider, is named among the top 1000 B2B service providers on Clutch's directory.

The Clutch 1000 is the most exclusive award offered by the platform. Clutch ranks the companies based on their market presence, their industry leadership, and the quality and recency of verified client reviews. The list highlights companies that represent the top 1% of all companies on Clutch.



The Clutch 1000 list is a reliable reference source for clients looking for the best service providers in the global B2B market. This Global Leader Award and Auriga's 4.9-star rating on Clutch were made possible by the company's customers who took the time to leave their honest reviews. Here is what they had to say about cooperating with Auriga.



"They have good excitement and energy within the team to push forward and go for the challenge." – Senior Manager, Medical Device Company



"They are proactive rather than reactive, which is a very rare quality for outsourced development teams. Instead of just building what we handed to them, Auriga took a look at our initial architecting and gave us some suggestions and reasons why they thought those would be better solutions." – CEO, 3D Data Ltd.



"We've gone through difficult moments where they've had to deliver complex prototypes. They worked day and night to get it done, which to me, is extremely impressive. Other companies would shut down at 5 o'clock and do it on a different day. Auriga, Inc. was committed to the project and its deliverables." – Head of R&D, Medical Imaging Tech Company



"They're very able, and they helped our top-level leadership make the right decisions. They were both pragmatic and aggressive, and they had a very deep batch of special skills." – Director of Software Product Development, Conservation Services Group



"Over the years, they've become a core component of our team. They are just an extension of our onshore team." – Engineering & Product/Project Manager, BroadVision, Inc.



