Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TaxLienLady.com Press Release

Receive press releases from TaxLienLady.com: By Email RSS Feeds: Snag a Spot with The Tax Lien Lady Investing Mentoring Program Before the Price Goes Up

One year of Laser Coaching with Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady.

East Stroudberg, PA, December 24, 2020 --(



Coaching clients are getting such great results and Joanne has found 2 ways to make this coaching program better and get results faster and easier.



Last year Joanne increased the price of this program because of some extra bonuses that were added to it. But then many tax sales were postponed due to government shutdowns, so the price was lowered back down to only $2997 for an entire year of coaching with The Tax Lien Lady. And, that is with Joanne as your mentor, not someone that she trained.



For 2021 this program will have more value (starting now) and the price will go back to $3997 after the New Year. To save $1000 and sign up before then, please grab your spot now: https://GetProfitableTaxLiens.com



Joanne can help you to:



- Prepare for Your Next Tax Sale

- Find the Best Place to Invest

- Pick the Right Properties to Bid On

- Protect Your Investment and Maximize Your Return

- Any Tax Lien Investing Goal



This program is limited to only 5 more people because Joanne wants to be able to give incredible value to each mentee.



There will be unlimited 15-minute laser coaching sessions with The Tax Lien Lady for one full year. On each session, we agree on the homework and it must be completed before you schedule your next session. If the homework is done immediately, then schedule your next session that very same day. This is truly unlimited tax lien investing coaching for under $3k (most of the experts in this field charge 10x that amount.)



This year Joanne has added a year membership in the Tax Lien Profits Accelerator to the coaching program. And 6 live workshops were done this last year that are included in your access. Not to mention all of the member trainings that we did this year, and the 10 years of archived training videos. And a new resource is being added to help you choose the right properties to bid on at tax sales. And now Advanced Tax Lien Investing Secrets (ATLIS) training has been added, and so much more. Get in now at http://GetProfitableTaxLiens.com



Be one of the smart tax lien investors who grabs this up before the price increases by $1000.



“The most important word in investing is trust,” says Joanne. "You need to trust me as a person and as an expert. I have awesome testimonials from a few of the people I've helped":



"...I got 3 liens in Charles County Maryland, Many thanks, Joanne.” ~Arleen Z.



“If you are looking for a solution to Tax Lien and Deed investing you’ve come to the right place with The Tax Lien Lady. I started my search years ago with other providers without a single result, until I found Joanne Musa. Her coaching program has delivered, and her guidance is top-notch.” ~Steve Iltz, Retired Airline Pilot, Oregon



"I’ve attended other tax lien programs, but she has made the biggest impact on my tax lien business." ~Birgit M. from Colorado East Stroudberg, PA, December 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The "Get Profitable Tax Liens" Coaching Program offers unlimited, one-on-one Tax Lien Investing Coaching with Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady, for a Full Year.Coaching clients are getting such great results and Joanne has found 2 ways to make this coaching program better and get results faster and easier.Last year Joanne increased the price of this program because of some extra bonuses that were added to it. But then many tax sales were postponed due to government shutdowns, so the price was lowered back down to only $2997 for an entire year of coaching with The Tax Lien Lady. And, that is with Joanne as your mentor, not someone that she trained.For 2021 this program will have more value (starting now) and the price will go back to $3997 after the New Year. To save $1000 and sign up before then, please grab your spot now: https://GetProfitableTaxLiens.comJoanne can help you to:- Prepare for Your Next Tax Sale- Find the Best Place to Invest- Pick the Right Properties to Bid On- Protect Your Investment and Maximize Your Return- Any Tax Lien Investing GoalThis program is limited to only 5 more people because Joanne wants to be able to give incredible value to each mentee.There will be unlimited 15-minute laser coaching sessions with The Tax Lien Lady for one full year. On each session, we agree on the homework and it must be completed before you schedule your next session. If the homework is done immediately, then schedule your next session that very same day. This is truly unlimited tax lien investing coaching for under $3k (most of the experts in this field charge 10x that amount.)This year Joanne has added a year membership in the Tax Lien Profits Accelerator to the coaching program. And 6 live workshops were done this last year that are included in your access. Not to mention all of the member trainings that we did this year, and the 10 years of archived training videos. And a new resource is being added to help you choose the right properties to bid on at tax sales. And now Advanced Tax Lien Investing Secrets (ATLIS) training has been added, and so much more. Get in now at http://GetProfitableTaxLiens.comBe one of the smart tax lien investors who grabs this up before the price increases by $1000.“The most important word in investing is trust,” says Joanne. "You need to trust me as a person and as an expert. I have awesome testimonials from a few of the people I've helped":"...I got 3 liens in Charles County Maryland, Many thanks, Joanne.” ~Arleen Z.“If you are looking for a solution to Tax Lien and Deed investing you’ve come to the right place with The Tax Lien Lady. I started my search years ago with other providers without a single result, until I found Joanne Musa. Her coaching program has delivered, and her guidance is top-notch.” ~Steve Iltz, Retired Airline Pilot, Oregon"I’ve attended other tax lien programs, but she has made the biggest impact on my tax lien business." ~Birgit M. from Colorado Contact Information Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.

Joanne Musa

1-866-630-3371



http://www.taxlienlady.com

http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TaxLienLady.com Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend