Summer Camp Board Adds New Board Members

Dr. Jesse Phillips has over fifteen years of leadership experience in Higher Education, Health and Wellness, and Organizational Management. He currently serves as a College Dean, Consultant, and Adjunct Professor. Jesse teaches a Diversity and Inclusion class and serves as the Title IX officer. He earned a Doctorate of Education from Wilmington University, an MBA from the University of the Sciences, and a Bachelor’s degree from Temple University. Dr. Phillips grew up in New York City and currently lives in Abington with his wife and two children.



Donna Hollins is currently a Human Resources Business Partner with Public Health Management Corporation. She’s worked in the field for over 10 years. Donna was born and raised in Philadelphia and currently lives in Montgomery County, Ambler, Pa area. She has a 16-year-old daughter who keeps her busy and connected to youth in our community.



Anna Kumor is a Horsham Township Police Officer who previously was an intern and teacher naturalist at College Settlement. She has been involved with College Settlement Camps since 2016. She grew up in the Abington area and loves the

outdoors.



College Settlement is preparing to celebrate their 100th anniversary of camp in 2022. The camp offers both day and overnight camps for children in the Philadelphia area. Their vision statement is: “Shaping the lives of young people by instilling respect for self, others and our natural world.”



