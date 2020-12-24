Draw "the Best Smile" and Post It on Social Media. Celsys Opens Its 26th International Illustration Contest.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Celsys Inc. Press Release

Celsys opens its 26th International Illustration Contest, inviting submissions from around the world for illustrations on the theme of “The Best Smile” on Wednesday, December 23.

Tokyo, Japan, December 24, 2020



Contestants can submit their works just by posting their entry to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #cspcontest26. The submission deadline is January 14, 2021 (Thu) 23:59 GMT and the Grand Prize winner will be awarded 200,000 yen.



26th International Illustration Contest

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202012/23_01/



Celsys regularly holds illustration contests open to the entire world. The previous contest, larger in scale than usual, was in celebration of the release of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy and received over 18,000 entries.



This contest aims to support creators around the world and encourage more artists to create illustrations. Contest winners will receive prize money and other prizes as well as having their work shown to a wider audience through various media such as Facebook and Twitter.



26th International Illustration Contest

Submission criteria

Illustrations on the theme “The Best Smile”



Both digital and traditional artwork entries are permitted.



Submissions may be created with any software/app.



For those who do not own any digital software, users can try creating their submission with Clip Studio Paint’s free trial, which allows up to 6 months free use.



Clip Studio Paint is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android and Chromebook devices, so contestants can even create illustrations on their smartphones or tablets.



Contestants using the Windows, macOS, and iPad versions who have already used up their Clip Studio Paint free trials can reactivate their free trial period with a special promotional offer available now to draw and submit their entries.

Note: First time users can apply via the application



Schedule

Submission period: Dec 23, 2020 (Wed) - Jan 14, 2021 (Thurs) 23:59 GMT

Contest results announcement: February 12, 2021 (Friday)



Awards and Prizes

● Grand Prize (1 winner)

200,000 JPY cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD



● Runner-up Prize (1 winner)

50,000 JPY cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD



● 3rd–5th place (3 winners)

20,000 JPY cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD



● 6th–10th place (5 winners)

10,000 JPY cash prize and Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD



● Honorable mentions (10 winners)

Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD



How to Enter

Contestants must post their entries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram with the #cspcontest26 hashtag within the submission period.



For more details on how to enter the contest, see below.

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/news/202012/23_01/



CELSYS,Inc.

Celsys will continue supporting creators to create artistic content with digital technology.

We provide solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through our illustration, manga and animation production software “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio”, as well as our e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader”.



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel



Contact

For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp



For Companies

Jo Walda

+81-3-3372-3156



https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/



