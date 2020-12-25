Rahi and Aryaka Networks Announce a Strategic Partnership Streamlining Aryaka’s Cloud-First WAN Deployments

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rahi Systems Press Release

We all know employees around the world are working from home right now and making use of various SD-WAN Services. Aryaka can help them adapt to the best cloud solutions in times where data storage is now moving onto cloud premises worldwide. This partnership will turn a new leaf in the Enterprise IT Industry in India.

Pune, India, December 25, 2020 --(



Rahi, which was founded by Tarun Raisoni and Sushil Goyal in 2012, is set to become one of the major strategic partners of Aryaka Networks, best known as the premier Managed WAN provider in the industry.



In today’s challenging times, the strategic collaboration between Aryaka and Rahi Systems will help organizations work effectively, even from remote locations, with a fully managed service team. This solution is perfect for a variety of use cases and enables the most optimal use of network bandwidth to deliver fast application performance, even across long distances. A vast multi-country presence leads the way for customers to leverage the ease of service through smooth global and local deliveries.



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming WAN-as-a-service. Aryaka’s optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s number one managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Their ‘SmartServices’ platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. Aryaka’s customers include hundreds of regional and global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



Mario Vecchio, SVP (APAC Sales), Aryaka, “We, at Aryaka, are excited to be partnering with Rahi Systems to deliver 'Cloud first' fully-managed SD-WAN & network security solutions to customers in India & worldwide. WAN transformation and security are critical components of Aryaka’s global business. Through the partnership with Rahi Systems, we aim to provide fully-managed SD-WAN and network security-as-a-service with our global optimized WAN network to deliver highly predictable application performance & superior end-user experience to our joint customers.”



Aryaka’s Cloud-First approach towards managed services offers an underlay of SmartServices such as SmartOptimize, SmartCloud, SmartInsights, SmartSecure, SmartConnect and SmartManage that support “worry-free” network management across the entire Aryaka Platform. Aryaka also provides superior performance with the SmartCDN for dynamic IP applications for users worldwide. It leverages Aryaka’s global private Layer 2 network to bypass the congested public internet across the middle-mile, delivering enterprise-grade application delivery to remote employees, partners, and mobile users.



