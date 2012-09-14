Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: YPortal from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Promotes Contactless Interaction

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS stands out for the development of contactless products.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 25, 2020 --(



The aim of the touchless digital billboard interaction system is, therefore, to prevent people from touching the display.



The way to use this system is very simple. Through the smartphone's camera, you can scan the QR Code displayed on the kiosk or digital billboard display. After opening the remote control access page, you must enter the code to confirm this access. Then, you will have access to the remote control without installing an application, being able to use the touchpad to control the software.



It should also be noted that, after scanning the QR Code displayed on the kiosk or digital billboard, the user will have to enter the security code as a security procedure. As a precaution, this code is updated every five minutes.



Thus, we can list some of the advantages of this YPORTAL system:



- Compatibility;

- Remote control;

- Security;

- Interaction;

- Efficiency;

- Innovation.



Without the need to physically interact with the display, and through remote control, it is possible to have access to all the fundamental options for interaction with the software.



Take a look at https://www.yportal.pt/lp/remote-control/



The future is happening.



Photo: https://ibb.co/nB40qND Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS YPORTAL, an interactive platform embedded in multimedia kiosks and digital billboards, allows interaction with the digital billboard through a smartphone.The aim of the touchless digital billboard interaction system is, therefore, to prevent people from touching the display.The way to use this system is very simple. Through the smartphone's camera, you can scan the QR Code displayed on the kiosk or digital billboard display. After opening the remote control access page, you must enter the code to confirm this access. Then, you will have access to the remote control without installing an application, being able to use the touchpad to control the software.It should also be noted that, after scanning the QR Code displayed on the kiosk or digital billboard, the user will have to enter the security code as a security procedure. As a precaution, this code is updated every five minutes.Thus, we can list some of the advantages of this YPORTAL system:- Compatibility;- Remote control;- Security;- Interaction;- Efficiency;- Innovation.Without the need to physically interact with the display, and through remote control, it is possible to have access to all the fundamental options for interaction with the software.Take a look at https://www.yportal.pt/lp/remote-control/The future is happening.Photo: https://ibb.co/nB40qND Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS