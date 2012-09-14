PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Press Release

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is a Finalist for the Digital Signage Awards 2021


PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is competing with the digital billboard CITIO.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, through its digital billboard CITIO, is among the finalists of the Digital Signage Awards 2021, in the category for innovation "Technical Advances and Innovation in Display and Other Devices."

These awards aim to recognize outstanding campaigns, creative execution, technical innovations, media solutions that stand out in the areas of digital signage and DOOH advertising and digital visual experiences.

For Miguel Soares, CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, “Being listed as a finalist in this contest is a real compliment and recognition of all the work developed daily in the company by all its employees, distributors, partners and stakeholders in the development and manufacturing process of our digital kiosks.”

The winners will be announced on February 3rd of 2021, in a presentation that will be broadcast online.

With an incomparable performance, the CITIO is a versatile digital billboard that combines the quality of the best technological components with the best materials. This digital billboard was designed to be used anywhere, outdoors and indoors. It is an equipment that can be segmented for any market or sector, being distinguished due to its total glass structure.

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has a constant concern with sustainability, so CITIO can be equipped with the latest solar panel technology, for example.

CITIO also contains the integration of two screens – one at the front and one at the back – in order to make more information available to users, such as hours and weather values. With these features, this digital billboard adapts to various concepts and spaces, providing new experiences to users.

Take a look at https://oemkiosks.com/?page=citio

The future is happening.

Photo: https://ibb.co/xYyT2Lq
Contact Information
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
Contact
oemkiosks.com/

