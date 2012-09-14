Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Presents Pagers Dispenser Kiosk for Logistics Management

A solution that allows goods to be collected autonomously.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 25, 2020 --(



The equipment manufactured by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has different functionalities that correspond to the current needs of the industry. This kiosk is an example of this and works in a simple, fast and effective way.



The driver just has to enter the cargo number and collect a pager. As soon as the merchandise is ready to be collected, the driver is notified through the vibration of the pager. To store the pager, just swipe it on the reader and place it on the platform.



Taking into account that there are many trucks that, daily, when loading goods, do not find them immediately ready, it was necessary to implement a solution that would facilitate the work of the employee who is at the entrance receiving the truck drivers and notifying them when the cargo is ready. The challenge of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was, in this case, to try to automate this service.



That's how PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS designed a kiosk that allows truck drivers to register their entry as if it were a check-in, being notified on the pager when the cargo is ready.



In view of the growing digital transformation in the industry, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has developed another advantageous equipment, starting with the following factors:



- Improves communication;

- Improves efficiency;

- It’s easy to use.



The future is happening.



Photo: https://ibb.co/4ZP22WX Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, always attentive to technological developments and aiming to improve logistical operations, designed a pager dispenser kiosk, a solution that allows goods to be collected autonomously.The equipment manufactured by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has different functionalities that correspond to the current needs of the industry. This kiosk is an example of this and works in a simple, fast and effective way.The driver just has to enter the cargo number and collect a pager. As soon as the merchandise is ready to be collected, the driver is notified through the vibration of the pager. To store the pager, just swipe it on the reader and place it on the platform.Taking into account that there are many trucks that, daily, when loading goods, do not find them immediately ready, it was necessary to implement a solution that would facilitate the work of the employee who is at the entrance receiving the truck drivers and notifying them when the cargo is ready. The challenge of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was, in this case, to try to automate this service.That's how PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS designed a kiosk that allows truck drivers to register their entry as if it were a check-in, being notified on the pager when the cargo is ready.In view of the growing digital transformation in the industry, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has developed another advantageous equipment, starting with the following factors:- Improves communication;- Improves efficiency;- It’s easy to use.The future is happening.Photo: https://ibb.co/4ZP22WX Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS