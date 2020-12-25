Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights Florida: By Email RSS Feeds: How to Spot Predators at the Super Bowl

Clearwater, FL, December 25, 2020 --(



According to human trafficking data compiled by the Institute for Sport and Social Justice’s “Shut Out Trafficking” program, “there’s consistently a spike of reported incidents in the U.S. around January and February (when the Super Bowl takes place). In January 2019, there were approximately 450 reported incidents, with a jump to approximately 540 in February. It dropped down to 140 incidents in March 2019.” (1)



Super Bowl 55 is coming to Tampa on February 7, 2021. With Florida already ranked as the 3rd state with the most human trafficking incidents in America, and Tampa Bay being a hub for those activities, UHR is focusing on the area to ensure local residents know what to look for and what to do about a possible trafficking incident.



“When the community knows what to look for, they can spot and prevent human trafficking from occurring. Every time we train somebody on what to look out for, they are more aware and can see signs of trafficking in their every day commute,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of UHR Florida chapter. “We are offering our resources so everyone can be better-prepared.”



United for Human Rights Florida chapter has partnered with several anti-human trafficking organizations across Florida, providing them with free human rights educational material and raising awareness in the community. Their material is focused on teaching the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Human Right #4 of the UDHR is No Slavery, which states: “No one shall be held in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all their forms.”



To get more information contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 467-6960, or email Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights:



United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



(1) https://sportandsocialjustice.org/programs/human-trafficking/ Clearwater, FL, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United for Human Rights Florida chapter is providing free anti-human trafficking training and educational webinars to prepare the Tampa Bay community to spot human trafficking during the Super Bowl. The training and webinars can be scheduled by contacting the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at Cristian@humanrights.com.According to human trafficking data compiled by the Institute for Sport and Social Justice’s “Shut Out Trafficking” program, “there’s consistently a spike of reported incidents in the U.S. around January and February (when the Super Bowl takes place). In January 2019, there were approximately 450 reported incidents, with a jump to approximately 540 in February. It dropped down to 140 incidents in March 2019.” (1)Super Bowl 55 is coming to Tampa on February 7, 2021. With Florida already ranked as the 3rd state with the most human trafficking incidents in America, and Tampa Bay being a hub for those activities, UHR is focusing on the area to ensure local residents know what to look for and what to do about a possible trafficking incident.“When the community knows what to look for, they can spot and prevent human trafficking from occurring. Every time we train somebody on what to look out for, they are more aware and can see signs of trafficking in their every day commute,” said Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of UHR Florida chapter. “We are offering our resources so everyone can be better-prepared.”United for Human Rights Florida chapter has partnered with several anti-human trafficking organizations across Florida, providing them with free human rights educational material and raising awareness in the community. Their material is focused on teaching the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Human Right #4 of the UDHR is No Slavery, which states: “No one shall be held in slavery or servitude; slavery and the slave trade shall be prohibited in all their forms.”To get more information contact the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas, at (727) 467-6960, or email Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @HumanRightsFL.About United for Human Rights:United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”(1) https://sportandsocialjustice.org/programs/human-trafficking/ Contact Information United for Human Rights Florida

Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from United for Human Rights Florida