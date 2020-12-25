Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Releases Supercapacitor with High Voltage and High Energy Density

Cornell Dubilier 3- and 6-volt Capacitors Offer Greater Power and Energy Density than Typical 2.7Vdc Parts

Northvale, NJ, December 25, 2020 --(



Being released under the Illinois Capacitor brand, DSF Supercapacitors offer a notable jump in voltage rating over typical supercapacitors, to 3.0 WVDC for a single component and 6.0 WVDC for a dual-pack device. This higher voltage spec results in greater energy densities, which in turn saves space and may reduce the number of devices required.



The DSF Series includes 17 different value/voltage combinations, ranging in capacitance from 1.5F (Farad) to 600F, with voltage ratings from 3.0 to 6 WVDC. Multiple devices can be banked in series or parallel for even higher voltage or capacitance. ESR varies by part but is lower than most capacitors with similar storage capabilities. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C @ 2.5V (-40°C to +65°C @ 3.0V), the DSF is tolerant of wide-ranging operational environments.



Like other supercapacitors offered under the Illinois Capacitor brand, the DSF Series gives engineers increased design options while holding down costs. With increased energy storage, supercapacitors can provide instantaneous bursts of power that cannot be matched by conventional capacitors. That capacity makes it possible to smooth brief power interruptions, supplement batteries, or even be used in place of batteries in certain applications. Unlike batteries, DSF supercapacitors do not degrade with each cycle and are rated at 500,000 cycles. Operating life is expected to be up to 10 years.



Specific applications for DSF supercapacitors include: solar and wind energy harvesting, mechanical actuators, AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles), EV transportation power, smart utility meters, pulse battery pack alternatives, memory backup, battery/capacitor hybrids, UPS systems, emergency lighting, LED power, solar lighting or anywhere that significant energy storage is needed.



Depending on voltage and capacitance, there are four-lead configurations available. These are radial, two-pin snap-in, four-pin snap-in, and radial dual pack. Case diameters and configurations vary. Custom modules, with active or passive balancing, are also available, to meet higher voltage or capacitance requirements.



Features & Benefits:

· High Voltage

· Very Fast Charge/Discharge

· High Power Density

· Lower ESR

· RoHS Compliant



Applications:

· Battery Backup/Alternative

· Pulse Power

· Energy Harvesting

· LED Displays

· Mechanical Actuators

· Audio Systems



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor and provides its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types.



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has announced the release of the new Cornell Dubilier DSF Series of high voltage and high energy density supercapacitors. The DSF Supercapacitors also provides greater power density, extremely low self-discharge rate, low ESR and ultra-fast charging. Applications for this new device include green energy, backup power, industrial internet of things (IIoT) and small electric vehicles.Being released under the Illinois Capacitor brand, DSF Supercapacitors offer a notable jump in voltage rating over typical supercapacitors, to 3.0 WVDC for a single component and 6.0 WVDC for a dual-pack device. This higher voltage spec results in greater energy densities, which in turn saves space and may reduce the number of devices required.The DSF Series includes 17 different value/voltage combinations, ranging in capacitance from 1.5F (Farad) to 600F, with voltage ratings from 3.0 to 6 WVDC. Multiple devices can be banked in series or parallel for even higher voltage or capacitance. ESR varies by part but is lower than most capacitors with similar storage capabilities. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C @ 2.5V (-40°C to +65°C @ 3.0V), the DSF is tolerant of wide-ranging operational environments.Like other supercapacitors offered under the Illinois Capacitor brand, the DSF Series gives engineers increased design options while holding down costs. With increased energy storage, supercapacitors can provide instantaneous bursts of power that cannot be matched by conventional capacitors. That capacity makes it possible to smooth brief power interruptions, supplement batteries, or even be used in place of batteries in certain applications. Unlike batteries, DSF supercapacitors do not degrade with each cycle and are rated at 500,000 cycles. Operating life is expected to be up to 10 years.Specific applications for DSF supercapacitors include: solar and wind energy harvesting, mechanical actuators, AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles), EV transportation power, smart utility meters, pulse battery pack alternatives, memory backup, battery/capacitor hybrids, UPS systems, emergency lighting, LED power, solar lighting or anywhere that significant energy storage is needed.Depending on voltage and capacitance, there are four-lead configurations available. These are radial, two-pin snap-in, four-pin snap-in, and radial dual pack. Case diameters and configurations vary. Custom modules, with active or passive balancing, are also available, to meet higher voltage or capacitance requirements.Features & Benefits:· High Voltage· Very Fast Charge/Discharge· High Power Density· Lower ESR· RoHS CompliantApplications:· Battery Backup/Alternative· Pulse Power· Energy Harvesting· LED Displays· Mechanical Actuators· Audio SystemsNew Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor and provides its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types.New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend