Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: New Yorker Electronics Releases Vishay Integrated RGBC-IR Sensors with I2C Interface

The VEML3328 and VEML3328 Sensors Detect Red, Green, Blue, Clear and IR Light in a Standard and Side-Looking Package

Northvale, NJ, December 25, 2020 --(



With this sensor, the brightness and color temperature of a display backlight can be adjusted based on the ambient light source, and it can differentiate indoor from outdoor lighting environments. The multi-spectrum sensors from New Yorker Electronics feature a low 2.6V to 3.6V operation voltage, and a low power consumption I2C interface.



These sensors play important functions in today’s electronics. For example, they are used to maintain consistent true color and ideal brightness levels on handheld displays as users move between indoor and outdoor environments. They also automatically adjust LCD backlighting, white balancing and color cast correction in digital cameras, and they monitor LED color output in smart lighting and other functions.



The Vishay VEML sensors support low transmittance (dark) lens design and provide 16-bit resolution for each channel (R, G, B, C, and IR). Peak sensitivities include: Red: 610nm, Green: 560nm, Blue: 470nm, Clear: 590nm and IR: 825nm.



The VEML3328 is available in an OPLGA4 package, and the VEML3328SL is offered in an OPLGA4 SV (side view) package. The VEML3328 is 2.0mm x 1.25mm x 1.0mm and the side looking sensor is 2.95mm x 1.50mm x 1.50mm. Both devices are Pb-free, halogen free, and RoHS compliant and boast a floor life of 168 hours.



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, December 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has released a new sensor series from Vishay in two different body types. The VEML3328 and VEML3328 sensor senses red, green, blue, clear and IR light by incorporating photodiodes, amplifiers and analog / digital circuits into a single CMOS chip.With this sensor, the brightness and color temperature of a display backlight can be adjusted based on the ambient light source, and it can differentiate indoor from outdoor lighting environments. The multi-spectrum sensors from New Yorker Electronics feature a low 2.6V to 3.6V operation voltage, and a low power consumption I2C interface.These sensors play important functions in today’s electronics. For example, they are used to maintain consistent true color and ideal brightness levels on handheld displays as users move between indoor and outdoor environments. They also automatically adjust LCD backlighting, white balancing and color cast correction in digital cameras, and they monitor LED color output in smart lighting and other functions.The Vishay VEML sensors support low transmittance (dark) lens design and provide 16-bit resolution for each channel (R, G, B, C, and IR). Peak sensitivities include: Red: 610nm, Green: 560nm, Blue: 470nm, Clear: 590nm and IR: 825nm.The VEML3328 is available in an OPLGA4 package, and the VEML3328SL is offered in an OPLGA4 SV (side view) package. The VEML3328 is 2.0mm x 1.25mm x 1.0mm and the side looking sensor is 2.95mm x 1.50mm x 1.50mm. Both devices are Pb-free, halogen free, and RoHS compliant and boast a floor life of 168 hours.New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels.New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics