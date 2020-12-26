Press Releases Mark Cherchio Press Release

Receive press releases from Mark Cherchio: By Email RSS Feeds: Mark Cherchio New Custom Home New Jersey

Hokmdel, NJ, December 26, 2020 --(



Cherchio’s design for the home showcased desirable design characteristics like an open kitchen overlooking expansive great room, large master suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and balconies that had water views from every floor. Cherchio’s floor plan features up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, with approximately 3700 square feet of living space.



Chechio referenced the difference that makes their homes stand out from other home builders is that the company give home buyers exceptional choice's high quality materials and control. Cherchio noted the company give buyers the ability to personalize their homes from home sites and floor plans to design features. Cherchio works with the homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.



For you next home please feel free to contact Mark Cherchio at 732-610-9060 or email us at mark@markcherchio.com Hokmdel, NJ, December 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mark Cherchio was proud to announce the sale of a custom new home in the highly desirable Seaview Harbor section in Brick New Jersey. Cherchio noted the master-planned home offered the home buyer numerous resort-style amenities, as well as a boat dock, close beach access and parks and great fishing. The home was also convenient for easy access to all major highways, as well as popular outdoor recreation and an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment options in downtown Brick.Cherchio’s design for the home showcased desirable design characteristics like an open kitchen overlooking expansive great room, large master suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and balconies that had water views from every floor. Cherchio’s floor plan features up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, with approximately 3700 square feet of living space.Chechio referenced the difference that makes their homes stand out from other home builders is that the company give home buyers exceptional choice's high quality materials and control. Cherchio noted the company give buyers the ability to personalize their homes from home sites and floor plans to design features. Cherchio works with the homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.For you next home please feel free to contact Mark Cherchio at 732-610-9060 or email us at mark@markcherchio.com Contact Information Mark Cherchio

732 610 9060





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mark Cherchio