Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FreeSWITCH service provider division... Press Release

Receive press releases from FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob: By Email RSS Feeds: Ecosmob Announced IPTV Apps Development Services for VoIP TV Service Providers

The IPTV also was known as Internet Protocol Television uses advanced technology and internet to stream the audio, video, music, games and much other entertainment content.

Toronto, Canada, December 26, 2020 --(



The IPTV makes use of advanced technology and the internet to stream audio, video, music, games, and other content related to entertainment. The solution can be used to watch TV even without the need of traditional signals such as cable-TV, satellite, or terrestrial. The IPTV apps development services offered by Ecosmob use the lowest bit-rate so VoIP service providers can serve maximum users with the lowest possible bandwidth requirements. Some of the key IPTV services provided by Ecosmob include IPTV Software Development, IPTV Application Development, IPTV Game Development, IPTV Middleware Development, IPTV app Integration Constancy, and Maintenance and Support. It also includes payment methods by the incorporation of video protocols.



When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our superior quality IPTV apps development services. The key idea behind developing these services is to make TV service available to a large number of people and to help IPTV service providers generate more revenues. Ecosmob's IPTV app development provides the creation of an electronic program guide that provides guidance related to billing systems, operational model development, integration and system development, and much more. We also extend our IPTV services for the purpose of planning and consulting on IPTV strategies. The other services include defining the architecture, third-party integration, and gaming platforms.”



The concerned person further explained, “The various reasons to choose our services over other IPTV app development service providers in the market include our highly experienced development team that has hands-on skills with IPTV solution development. Moreover, we are always ready to help our customers to resolve any of their queries related to our services by providing them a quick and satisfactory response. We also follow agile methodology which facilitates collaboration between cross-functional teams and enables them to deliver the high quality solution at a faster pace.”



The implementation of advanced technology and ease of use makes Ecosmob’s IPTV app development services, the best service for VoIP TV service providers. It effectively manages the source digitization of live streams, which are delivered as multicast streams. Moreover, the user type interface provides a flawless user experience through an attractive menu system. Thus, help TV service providers to retain their customers, attract more customers, and reduce churn.



About Ecosmob

Established in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a top provider of premium, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers all over the world. With enriching goals, better quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has created a huge base of satisfied global clientele. The company also provides customized IT solutions based on the user’s environment and their specific needs.

Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address:

India:

501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House,

Ambli - Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/ Toronto, Canada, December 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ecosmob, a top-most provider of end-to-end software services and solutions, has announced IPTV apps development services for the entertainment sector to provide a next-generation TV experience. In today’s time, television is one of the widely-used entertainment platforms. The IPTV, also known as Internet Protocol Television is an innovation that has paved its way in the television platform. With high-quality IPTV solutions by Ecosmob, VoIP and other service providers can offer live TV streaming, on-demand videos, games, and much more with the best user experience. The solution allows users to use any kind of internet networks like 3G, 4G, WiFi, and LTE to access the IPTV programs.The IPTV makes use of advanced technology and the internet to stream audio, video, music, games, and other content related to entertainment. The solution can be used to watch TV even without the need of traditional signals such as cable-TV, satellite, or terrestrial. The IPTV apps development services offered by Ecosmob use the lowest bit-rate so VoIP service providers can serve maximum users with the lowest possible bandwidth requirements. Some of the key IPTV services provided by Ecosmob include IPTV Software Development, IPTV Application Development, IPTV Game Development, IPTV Middleware Development, IPTV app Integration Constancy, and Maintenance and Support. It also includes payment methods by the incorporation of video protocols.When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our superior quality IPTV apps development services. The key idea behind developing these services is to make TV service available to a large number of people and to help IPTV service providers generate more revenues. Ecosmob's IPTV app development provides the creation of an electronic program guide that provides guidance related to billing systems, operational model development, integration and system development, and much more. We also extend our IPTV services for the purpose of planning and consulting on IPTV strategies. The other services include defining the architecture, third-party integration, and gaming platforms.”The concerned person further explained, “The various reasons to choose our services over other IPTV app development service providers in the market include our highly experienced development team that has hands-on skills with IPTV solution development. Moreover, we are always ready to help our customers to resolve any of their queries related to our services by providing them a quick and satisfactory response. We also follow agile methodology which facilitates collaboration between cross-functional teams and enables them to deliver the high quality solution at a faster pace.”The implementation of advanced technology and ease of use makes Ecosmob’s IPTV app development services, the best service for VoIP TV service providers. It effectively manages the source digitization of live streams, which are delivered as multicast streams. Moreover, the user type interface provides a flawless user experience through an attractive menu system. Thus, help TV service providers to retain their customers, attract more customers, and reduce churn.About EcosmobEstablished in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a top provider of premium, enterprise-grade IT solutions and services to customers all over the world. With enriching goals, better quality, end-to-end software, and solutions, Ecosmob has created a huge base of satisfied global clientele. The company also provides customized IT solutions based on the user’s environment and their specific needs.Contact:Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Address:India:501-503, Binori B Square 1,Nr. Neptune House,Ambli - Bopal Rd,Ahmedabad-380058,Gujarat, India.Phone:+1-303-997-3139 (USA)+1 940 Ecosmob+91-7778842856 (India)Email: sales@ecosmob.comWebsite: https://www.ecosmob.com/ Contact Information Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Jullie Potter

1-303-997-3139



https://www.ecosmob.com/

sales@ecosmob.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FreeSWITCH service provider division of Ecosmob Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend