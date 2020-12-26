Provectus Named a Launch Partner for AWS’ New ML Services at re:Invent 2020

Press Releases Provectus IT Press Release

Provectus and AWS formed a strategic relationship in 2018, focused on helping clients empower their businesses through the use of AI/ML and AWS cloud technology. Provectus is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, with AWS competencies in Data & Analytics, DevOps, and Machine Learning.

Palo Alto, CA, December 26, 2020



AWS Panorama is a fully managed service that makes it easier to deploy machine learning models to on-premise cameras, enabling companies to bring flexibility to their computer vision projects through at-scale real-time inference and process automation. The service can be used to ensure product quality, enhance the efficiency of industrial processes, and enforce worker and epidemiological safety.



Amazon Lookout for Vision is a fully managed anomaly detection service that enables organizations in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries to identify anomalies in object images. The service can be used to detect defects or missing components in industrial products, irregularities in manufacturing lines, visible wear and tear of machine parts, defects in silicon wafers, and other similar tasks.



Amazon Lookout for Metrics is a fully managed machine learning service that makes it easy for businesses to more efficiently detect outliers in their data, ensuring that all important metrics are monitored in near real time, and under control. The service allows organizations to improve customer experience, sales analytics, and marketing intelligence.



“At Provectus, we strive to help businesses take their AI initiatives to the next level by using the full stack of available AWS AI/ML services,” said Stepan Pushkarev, CTO of Provectus. “As launch partners for AWS Panorama, Amazon Lookout for Vision, and Amazon Lookout for Metrics, we are thrilled for the opportunity to help AWS and Provectus clients mitigate the complexities of building computer vision-based solutions for defect, anomaly, and outlier detection in data.”



About Provectus



Tanya Kozovaya

+1-800-698-5598



www.provectus.com



