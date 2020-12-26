2020 Year in Review - Religion Communicators Council, Nashville Chapter

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Religion Communicators Council is an interfaith communications organization working to promote peace and fellowship while spreading the good news.

Nashville, TN, December 26, 2020 --



The chapter had a busy year, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the chapter held its meetings as usual, virtually.



The first meeting of the year was a Daybreak Discussion at the Cookery Restaurant in Nashville where members met over coffee to network. This was followed in February with a meeting called Podcasting for Your Brand with Jamie Dunham, the Chief Brand Strategist for Brand Wise. In March, the meeting had to be cancelled due to the unexpected tornadoes that came through Nashville the night before the meeting was set to take place. Then in April, things shifted virtually with the COVID-19 pandemic surging and resulting in Stay at Home Orders throughout the country. The first virtual meeting was a discussion between members on “How do we as faith leaders keep our communities accurately informed about COVID-19?”



In May, it was a virtual meeting with Mimi Bliss of Bliss Communications teaching "Presentation Skills for Leaders" with special focus on how to present your best self on Zoom. In June, with Stay at Home orders lifting, a small group of RCC members were able to visit Dismas House with social distancing and masks in place. Dismas House is a 501(c)(3) transitional re-entry program for individuals recently released from incarceration. July had members meeting virtually once again, with members hearing from Aisha Lbhalla, Founder of the Muslim Women's Council. Aisha answered questions on "What are some things racism has taught her?" and "What would she tell a non-Black person that wants to become Anti-racist?"



In August, the presentation was from Free for Life International, a non-profit organization with the mission to identify, assist, and restore life to the victims and survivors of human trafficking. Their vision, while simply stated, is bold, "freedom for all." The September meeting was with Melanie Barnett, Community Development Director for Room In The Inn. In October, RCC members heard from special guest David Crumm of ReadTheSpirit Weekly online magazine. And in November, RCC members discussed the presidential election and its results.



Nashville, TN, December 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The longest running interfaith communications organization in the United States, the Religion Communicators Council (RCC), has chapters across the country that meet regularly and promote "excellence in the communication of religious faith and values in the public arena and encourage understanding among religious and faith groups," according to the RCC website. In Nashville, the RCC Chapter meets every month to promote its ideals through conversations and learn from their peers about specific communications techniques to help in their professional development. "People of faith have influence," says Board Member of the Nashville Chapter, Julie Brinker, who also does community relations with the Church of Scientology, "We all need to step out and speak up because the good news, of which there is an abundance, tends to be overshadowed."The chapter had a busy year, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the chapter held its meetings as usual, virtually.The first meeting of the year was a Daybreak Discussion at the Cookery Restaurant in Nashville where members met over coffee to network. This was followed in February with a meeting called Podcasting for Your Brand with Jamie Dunham, the Chief Brand Strategist for Brand Wise. In March, the meeting had to be cancelled due to the unexpected tornadoes that came through Nashville the night before the meeting was set to take place. Then in April, things shifted virtually with the COVID-19 pandemic surging and resulting in Stay at Home Orders throughout the country. The first virtual meeting was a discussion between members on "How do we as faith leaders keep our communities accurately informed about COVID-19?"In May, it was a virtual meeting with Mimi Bliss of Bliss Communications teaching "Presentation Skills for Leaders" with special focus on how to present your best self on Zoom. In June, with Stay at Home orders lifting, a small group of RCC members were able to visit Dismas House with social distancing and masks in place. Dismas House is a 501(c)(3) transitional re-entry program for individuals recently released from incarceration. July had members meeting virtually once again, with members hearing from Aisha Lbhalla, Founder of the Muslim Women's Council. Aisha answered questions on "What are some things racism has taught her?" and "What would she tell a non-Black person that wants to become Anti-racist?"In August, the presentation was from Free for Life International, a non-profit organization with the mission to identify, assist, and restore life to the victims and survivors of human trafficking. Their vision, while simply stated, is bold, "freedom for all." The September meeting was with Melanie Barnett, Community Development Director for Room In The Inn. In October, RCC members heard from special guest David Crumm of ReadTheSpirit Weekly online magazine. And in November, RCC members discussed the presidential election and its results.RCC is open to members from all denominations, and the Nashville group includes Baha'is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Hindus and more.

