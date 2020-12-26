PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
MTS' Davy Williamson Releases Solo Rock Debut Single


"Thin Disguise" is the latest single from MTS Management's American Hard Rock singer-songwriter, Davy Williamson.

Wilmington, NC, December 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Self-composed, written and arranged, MTS' Davy Williamson's musicianship is put up on display in the emotive, yet angst-fueled rock track, “Thin Disguise.” The groove pulses forward, with a push-and-pull feel drenched in the tension of Davy’s morose yet bittersweet lyrics.

The track sees Shawn Adkins (Back A Round Records) and Steve Hardy on recording and mix duties, alongside Andy Vandette doing the mastering. The track serves as the debut single from his full-length EP, which is scheduled for release next month.

About Davy Williamson: Angst fueled themes around broken homes, struggles with relationships, loss of friends and betrayal, American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davy Williamson sets out to battle his own demons, while helping others along the way. The North Carolina-based musician cut his teeth in the Indie Rock band, Third Class Passenger, and Punk Rock group, Ma-Shot-Pa, and is now setting off to launch his solo career as a Hard Rock artist.

Davy Williamson has recently released his debut single, "Thin Disguise." Further release details of his full-length debut EP to come soon.

https://davywilliamson.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davy_Williamson
