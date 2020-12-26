MTS' Davy Williamson Releases Solo Rock Debut Single

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

"Thin Disguise" is the latest single from MTS Management's American Hard Rock singer-songwriter, Davy Williamson.

Wilmington, NC, December 26, 2020



The track sees Shawn Adkins (Back A Round Records) and Steve Hardy on recording and mix duties, alongside Andy Vandette doing the mastering. The track serves as the debut single from his full-length EP, which is scheduled for release next month.



About Davy Williamson: Angst fueled themes around broken homes, struggles with relationships, loss of friends and betrayal, American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Davy Williamson sets out to battle his own demons, while helping others along the way. The North Carolina-based musician cut his teeth in the Indie Rock band, Third Class Passenger, and Punk Rock group, Ma-Shot-Pa, and is now setting off to launch his solo career as a Hard Rock artist.



Davy Williamson has recently released his debut single, "Thin Disguise." Further release details of his full-length debut EP to come soon.



https://davywilliamson.com



Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



