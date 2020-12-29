The Brawl Network Adds NFL & MMA Insiders to Staff

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Brawl Network Press Release

The Brawl Network (thebrawlnetwork.com) is proud to announce a number of additions to the network line up strengthening NFL coverage, MMA coverage, site operations and more.

Chicago, IL, December 29, 2020



The Brawl-22: The network’s new National NFL podcast features The Brawl Network’s new Director of Operations, Michael Schottey alongside lead host/ producer Ty Schalter of FiveThirtyEight.com and Samantha Bunten of NBC Sports. The trio bring a fast-paced, objective look at the NFL each and every week and a tremendous guest list of professional all around the game of football.



Draft Brawl: Undergoing a recent revamp, Draft Brawl will feature a variety of shows under the same channel banner, including a weekly show hosted by Russ Lande, who has over 20 years of scouting experience in the NFL, CFL and XFL as well as many years of media experience with CBS, Sporting News, The Big Ten Network and others. His show is co-hosted by Scott Bischoff of USA Today and The Football Guys. Also under the Draft Brawl banner will be a show hosted by the crew from Big Nickel Scouting and one from The Brawl Network’s Senior Draft Writer, John Vogel.



The Bo and Glow MMA Show: Featuring Hunter Homistek and Duane Finley, Bo and Glow are two proven MMA personalities from their time at FloSports and are bringing what promises to be the most entertaining and informative MMA show on the market. Launching in January, their guest list is already filling up with MMA’s best. Homistek, has also been named the site’s Managing Editor and will contribute to NFL coverage as well. He brings a wealth of experience with previous stops at DK Pittsburgh Sports, SB Nation, Bleacher Report and Fight Magazine.



Texans Brawl: Award-winning NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle joins the network as a featured guest across multiple channels, but most notably Texans Brawl where he will join on a regular basis alongside a variety of hosts, most notably Network President Marc Lillibridge. Few in NFL circles are as tapped into league news as Wilson, who also served as the Baltimore Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Sun from 2001 to 2015 and has worked for The National Football Post and a number of other outlets.



Falcons Brawl: Mark Zinno has been named the host of Falcons Brawl, coming to the Network with a host of radio and podcasting experience in both the Atlanta and Baltimore markets as well as play by play duties for both The AAF and Major League Lacrosse. He’s joined by Beau Morgan of 92.9 The Game and John Michaels of AM 680 The Fan. Zinno will also host “Winners Only,” a sports betting podcast for The Brawl Network.



Browns Brawl: Mac Robinson of 923 The Fan and USA Today will lead The Brawl Network’s Cleveland Browns coverage, with a stable of writers/voices from around the Cleveland market, including Jake Underwood, Tim Whelan and Eli Moone. “I could not be more excited for the additions we are making to The Brawl Network,” said Site President Marc Lillibridge, who has been running the site’s recruiting efforts. “It’s been a team effort to bring in a lot of amazing, talented people and we have a lot more in the works for 2021.” Previously, the network, owned by Mike Bresnahan (Brez) announced the elevation of Lillibridge to President and the hire of industry veteran, Michael Schottey as Director of Operations. The Network was also named the Presenting Sponsor of The College Gridiron Showcase, a pre-NFL Draft event to be held January 17-21 in Fort Worth, TX.



About The Brawl Network

The Brawl Network is founded on the principles of bringing your favorite teams news and opinions in an unfiltered, educated and entertaining facet. Many are tired of the mainstream media’s biased, filtered, reiterative news. Most sports reporters in larger mainstream markets are not fans of the teams they cover. While some may feel in theory that is good to get unbiased takes. What actually becomes the result is negative bias, passionless articles and boring podcasts/ radio. The Brawl Network has Changed the game by reporting the same news as the mainstream media, but with passion, in-depth knowledge of the actual team and in an entertaining way. We use our many connections to bring you behind-the-scenes information and perspectives - daily. Brawl is a way of life here, for our listeners and contributors. We hear all opinions, voices, ideas, thoughts and hot takes. They may be challenged, but they are heard. Michael Schottey

386-569-5701



thebrawlnetwork.com



