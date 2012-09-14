Discover the Best Value Sightseeing Tours & Days Out with New Travel Comparison Website Tripindicator

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tripindicator Press Release

Cash-conscious families, tourists and holidaymakers can discover the best value sightseeing and day out’s throughout the world destination with new travel comparison website Tripindicator.com.

Burgess Hill, United Kingdom, December 28, 2020 --(



For the first time, Tripindicator.com offers price comparisons on city attractions, day trips, sightseeing tours, and outdoor activities across the UK, Europe and in throughout the world at popular tourist hotspots.



The price is right - and right at fingertips



- In conjunction with Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis, Klook, and Manawa. Tripindicator.com is the first ever dedicated price comparison site for day trips and popular tourist attractions.

- This brand new site is incredibly user friendly and features over 20 trip categories to help visitors find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

- Aims to give an economic boost to beleaguered tourist industry



A different kind of comparison site



Unlike other price comparison sites which focus only on flights, hotels and car hire, Tripindicator.com is committed to saving time and money by offering consumers a quick and easy way to find fun, affordable rates and safe day trips and activities in the UK. With Tripindicator.com, all it takes is a few clicks to find the perfect Easter activities for singles, couples and families. No need to trawl through different websites or spend hours on hold to find the best Easter activities at the best price. Visitors to Tripindicator can simply browse through the different categories on the site to compare prices on a wide range of trips, tours and tourist hot spots.



Passport to the best overseas prices



If anyone heading overseas this Easter, take a look at Tripindicator.com for fantastic savings on days out and rainy day activities. Whether looking for lush lobster in Lyon or fancy a walking tour of Warsaw, search for days out and activities in some top destinations like Dubai, Rome, London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam, New York as well as Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the USA. Tripindicator.com also offers price comparisons on a huge number of tourist attractions, including skip the line options, bus tours and travel passes.



Going the distance on safe attractions



Across the globe, the tourist industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with countless businesses being forced to close their doors for good. After a very different Christmas season, many people will be looking toward the Easter holidays for a well earned break from routine. While social distancing measures are likely to still be in place, lots of fun attractions will still be open for business and, indications are that the day trip is set to replace overseas travel for the time being.



Tripindicator.com has teamed up with a number of incredible leisure providers including hop on, hop off bus tours, museums, tour companies and theme parks to help customers find the right day trip or activity at the right time - and at the right price. As Tripindicator is dedicated to helping to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all of its leisure partners have been carefully selected to ensure that crucial health and safety measures are in place.



About Tripindicator.com:

Launched by Reddy Yattapu of London-based Smooth Move Consultancy, Tripindicator.com is the first ever comparison site for day trips and tourist attractions. Quick, easy, user friendly - and free to use, Tripindicator.com provides price comparisons on thousands of trips and activities at the click of a button.



Founder, Reddy, says, “There are lots of websites for flights, hotels and car rentals comparison but not one which enables families and tourists to compare ticket prices of sightseeing tours and attractions. Families and tourists can spend a small fortune organising days out and activities when on holiday or travelling and this is a very easy way for them to find the best value. I think that this really will make a difference to those holiday budgets, while attractions will also feel the benefit with increased footfall. This really should be a boost for everyone. We have brought all this together by comparing the leading websites and will be adding more as Tripindicator.com is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attraction through our tickets comparison site. We’re hoping that this will provide a boost to everyone; consumers and businesses alike.”



Tripindicator.com also provides price comparisons for airport transfers, car hire via economy bookings and accommodation via booking.com. It also has practical information including guides to the best airport to fly to global destinations and terminal guides to 165 airports.



Tripindicator.com is mobile friendly and plans for an app are in development.



Contact:

Reddy Yattapu

Tripindicator

4 Folders lane,

Burgess Hill, RH 15ODR

07885971115

contact@tripindicator.com

Reddy Yattapu

07885971115



https://www.tripindicator.com



