Local Santa Barbara Investment Advisor, Kipley Lytel CFA Awarded "Wealth & Finance Elite 2021"


RIA Founder of Montecito Capital Management, Kipley J. Lytel CFA, recognized as “Best Wealth Manager 2021” by Corp Today for Southern California region.

Santa Barbara, CA, December 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Corp Today’s team of dedicated in-house researchers hand-selected each of the 2021 award winners, of which Kipley Lytel’s financial advisory firm was awarded “Best Wealth Management Practice in Southern California.” Corp Today has proven approach that ensures award on merit, and not popularity, and recognize only the very best in the business.

Corp Today is the Best Business Magazine in the world for enterprises, being a platform, it focuses distinctively on emerging as well as leading fastest growing companies, their confrontational style of doing business and way of delivering effective and collaborative solutions to best serve clients. At Corp they talk about leader’s viewpoints & ideas, latest products/services, the ever growing important of investment in the workplace and of course, with grade 5 circulation, consisting of HNI, personal investment is also key for their readers.

Montecito Capital Management Group provided specialized client services in financial planning, retirement services, investment and portfolio management and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The founder, Kipley J. Lytel is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds both an MBA and an undergraduate bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Claremont Colleges.

About Montecito Capital Management:

Santa Barbara-based Montecito Capital Management Group has been advising clients with personalized wealth management services since 2004 and the firm’s founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA, has been an investment leader and contributing author on financial topics for over two decades. The Registered Investment Advisory (”RIA”) firm offering conflict-free counsel to individuals and families during the accumulation of asset phase, or in retirement.
Montecito Capital Management Group
Paul Turner
(800) 943-2295
Contact
http://www.mcapitalmgt.com

