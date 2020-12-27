Mark Cherchio New Home in Keansburg, NJ

Press Releases Mark Cherchio Press Release

For you next home project, please feel free to contact Mark Cherchio at 732-610-9060 or email mark@markcherchio.com. Keansburg, NJ, December 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mark Cherchio was proud to announce the sale of a newly renovated home in Keansburg, New Jersey. Cherchio noted the home stemmed back to the late 1900’s. The home was abandoned and owned by the bank and was in total disarray. Cherchio noted that the home was completely gutted, and fully renovated from the exterior, to the complete interior. The home was offered at a price point for most first time home buyers. Cherchio noted the home was centrally located with easy access to all major highways, beaches, shopping and amusement parks.Cherchio’s design for the home showcased desirable design characteristics like an open kitchen with access to a large deck and yard. The floor plan was open and flowing from the kitchen to the dining room and flowed into the living room, this gave the feel of a much larger home. The home had three nicely situated bedrooms and 2 full baths with ample closet space the home was approximately 1100 square feet of living space.Chechio referenced the difference that makes our homes stand out from other home builders is that the company gives home buyers exceptional choices high quality materials and control. Cherchio noted the company gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from home sites and floor plans to design features. Cherchio works with the homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.For you next home project, please feel free to contact Mark Cherchio at 732-610-9060 or email mark@markcherchio.com. Contact Information Mark Cherchio

