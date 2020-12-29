Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Signs Multi-Genre Recording Artist Ami Cannon to a recording contract, an Administrative Co-Publishing, and book deal.

Santa Clarita, CA, December 29, 2020 --(



Cannon is a veteran of countless live performances over many years. She enjoys performing live, especially at intimate gathering and smaller venues where she can experience her audience as they experience her performance.



“Ami Cannon is the type of artist that defies categorization,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “If I were to try to describe her I might say her style is sort of New Age Spiritual Folk music with occasional Rock overtones.”



Loveforce International will begin issuing digital singles on Ami Cannon in January. Her music will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Pandora, Triller, Facebook, Instagram, Ten Cent, Tik Tok, Resso.



Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





