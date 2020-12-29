Voting Open for First Shoutout of the Week on DTR Inc.'s Radio Station Rock on Neon Radio

Press Releases DTR Inc. Press Release

Voting for the first shoutout of the week is open until Wednesday, December 30 since the winner will be played on Friday January 1 as well as the following week. Delray Beach, FL, December 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- What if New Wave Never Ended will be on Rock on Neon Radio Mondays thru Fridays for 24 hours each day starting Friday, January 1, 2021. New wave was characterized by not only excellent music, but the joy of finding new favorite artists and songs. Perhaps this was best represented by WLIR/WDRE's screamer/shriek of the week contests where listeners voted each week for their favorite new song. Since the goal of What if New Wave Never Ended is not only to play new wave classics and forgotten songs, but to capture the true feel of new wave by introducing listeners to new songs and artists; the show will include a shoutout of the week. In keeping with the screamer/shriek tradition, listeners will vote for their favorite new song each week. And while the songs up for screamer/shriek of the week were new releases; the shoutout of the week will be songs “new to new wave,” in other words songs post new wave. Five songs will be up for shoutout of the week each week. The songs will come from classic new wave artist songs from 1995 and later; and songs from established artists that hit the music scene post new wave and indie/small label artists, whose music fits the genre.Mixcloud will be the vehicle used for people to listen to the five songs up every week. Mixcloud is being used so that people can listen to the five songs up for shoutout of the week whenever they have time. New Mixcloud shows will be posted every Saturday and voting will be open Saturdays thru Thursdays. Voting links will be available on the show's Mixcloud web page (if you are on the page with all Rock on Neon Radio shows, click on the link to a specific show to get to the voting link) and the radio station's web page. And both Mixcloud and Rock on Neon Radio (thru Live365) pay artist royalties.Link to Rock on Neon Radio's web pagehttp://dtrconsulting.biz/rockonneon.htmlLink to Rock on Neon Radio's Mixcloud web pagehttps://www.mixcloud.com/rockonneon/Voting for the first shoutout of the week is open until Wednesday, December 30 since the winner will be played on Friday January 1 as well as the following week. Contact Information DTR Inc.

