Dr. Debbie Palmer Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release Book of Her New Book - "Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best"

New York, NY, December 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Today, more than ever, mindfulness - the act of being more present and focused in everything we do - is so important to our health and well-being.
Mindfulness is a simple change we can all make for better health, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In "Mindful Beauty," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer unveils her secrets to helping patients develop more mindfulness and, in the process, cultivate inner peace and outer radiance.
"Mindful Beauty" is a practical, hands-on guide to looking and feeling more beautiful in the modern-day world. It gives simple self-care tips and tools for slowing down and prioritizing your own well-being. Mindful Beauty is the next, most important step on your journey to a happier, more vibrant life.
"Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
Mindful Beauty
Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best
By Dr. Debbie Palmer, with Valerie Latona
Publisher: Llewellyn Publications
Published: April 2020
ISBN: 978-0738761862 (print)
ISBN: 978-0738763293 (ebook)
ASIN: B07S1H5JPP
Pages: 240
Genre: Body, Mind, Spirit / Inspiration, Personal Growth, Self-Help
About the Author:
Debbie Palmer, DO, is a New York based, board-certified dermatologist with more than 19 years of experience. She is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of Dermatology Associates of New York and the Founder of Replere skincare.
Dr. Palmer is one of only several hundred dermatologists in the country also trained in osteopathic medicine - a holistic philosophy and approach that relates each part of the body to the entire system. She believes that health, wellness, spirituality, and beauty are linked and that having harmony with your body, mind, and soul is the key to looking and feeling younger.
Dr. Palmer graduated with a BBA from the University of Michigan and earned her medical degree summa cum laude from Kansas City University. She completed her residency in dermatology at St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, New York.
Dr. Palmer is author of two books in addition to "Mindful Beauty: Beyond Beauty" and "The Dermatologists’ Prescription For a New You!" She is the recipient of various book awards including the NYC Big Book Award, the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, the Independent Press Award, and the Coalition of Visionary Resources Gold and Silver Winner. Dr. Palmer has also been featured in numerous national publications and radio shows and on television.
Contact:
Website: http://www.drdebbiepalmer.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/replere
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdebbiepalmer
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/drdebbiepalmer/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/body-mind-spirit-mindful-beauty-holistic-habits-to-feel-and-look-your-best-by-dr-debbie-palmer/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Mindful-Beauty-Holistic-Habits-Feel-ebook/dp/B07S1H5JPP/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/mindful-beauty-dr-debbie-palmer/1131637213?ean=9780738763293
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/mindful-beauty
https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Debbie_Palmer_Mindful_Beauty?id=nYLVDwAAQBAJ
https://www.indiebound.org/book/9780738761862