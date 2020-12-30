Dr. Debbie Palmer Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release Book of Her New Book - "Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best"

Dr. Debbie Palmer partners with BookBuzz.net to announce the release of her new book, "Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best." It is a holistic self-care book for positive changes in body, mind and spirit.

Mindfulness is a simple change we can all make for better health, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In "Mindful Beauty," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debbie Palmer unveils her secrets to helping patients develop more mindfulness and, in the process, cultivate inner peace and outer radiance.



"Mindful Beauty" is a practical, hands-on guide to looking and feeling more beautiful in the modern-day world. It gives simple self-care tips and tools for slowing down and prioritizing your own well-being. Mindful Beauty is the next, most important step on your journey to a happier, more vibrant life.



"Mindful Beauty: Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

Mindful Beauty

Holistic Habits to Feel and Look Your Best

By Dr. Debbie Palmer, with Valerie Latona

Publisher: Llewellyn Publications

Published: April 2020

ISBN: 978-0738761862 (print)

ISBN: 978-0738763293 (ebook)

ASIN: B07S1H5JPP

Pages: 240

Genre: Body, Mind, Spirit / Inspiration, Personal Growth, Self-Help



About the Author:

Debbie Palmer, DO, is a New York based, board-certified dermatologist with more than 19 years of experience. She is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of Dermatology Associates of New York and the Founder of Replere skincare.



Dr. Palmer is one of only several hundred dermatologists in the country also trained in osteopathic medicine - a holistic philosophy and approach that relates each part of the body to the entire system. She believes that health, wellness, spirituality, and beauty are linked and that having harmony with your body, mind, and soul is the key to looking and feeling younger.



Dr. Palmer graduated with a BBA from the University of Michigan and earned her medical degree summa cum laude from Kansas City University. She completed her residency in dermatology at St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, New York.



Dr. Palmer is author of two books in addition to "Mindful Beauty: Beyond Beauty" and "The Dermatologists’ Prescription For a New You!" She is the recipient of various book awards including the NYC Big Book Award, the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, the Independent Press Award, and the Coalition of Visionary Resources Gold and Silver Winner. Dr. Palmer has also been featured in numerous national publications and radio shows and on television.



Contact:

