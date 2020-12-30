Press Releases BKE Films Press Release

Receive press releases from BKE Films: By Email RSS Feeds: Actor Khalil Kain Visits Ghana for Premiere of Coming to Africa

A recap of actor Khalil Kain's trip to Ghana for the premiere of the romantic comedy Coming to Africa, which was released to digital platforms on November by BKE Films.

Memphis, TN, December 30, 2020 --(



The event began with a special surprise appearance by Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi. Following her performance, the film was screened to an enthusiastic audience, who laughed throughout, and enthusiastically applauded at the conclusion of the movie. Many other Ghanaian film and television personalities were in attendance including David Dontoh, who is featured in the movie, Ama K. Abebrese, Van Vicker, Gloria Sarfo, Peter Ritchie and Moesha Boduong.



Kain also visited several other sites while in the country. He visited historic locations such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum, which was dedicated to the first president of Ghana, and Elmina Castle, one of the remaining structures that was used to house slaves before they were placed on ships headed for America. Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, the lead actress in the film, hosted Kain and the group at her home for a traditional Ghanaian dinner prior to the premiere. Kain expressed sincere appreciation for the country during his visit.



“I would be shock and amazed if most Ghanaians understand how much they have to offer the rest of the continent as a culture, and the people over in America as a culture,” said Kain. “This is my first time here, and it really is an emotional experience. It’s visceral. I feel it in my body.”



Coming to Africa was released by BKE Films to digital platforms on November 27, and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. For more information, visit www.comingtoafricamovie.com. Memphis, TN, December 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After the successful world premiere at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival where the film took home three awards, and subsequent screenings in Memphis, Dallas and Orlando, Coming to Africa, made its official African premiere at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana. Actor Khalil Kain, who stars in the movie, and is best known for his roles in the feature film Juice and the sitcom Girlfriends, was in attendance with director Anwar Jamison and producer PY Addo Boateng.The event began with a special surprise appearance by Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi. Following her performance, the film was screened to an enthusiastic audience, who laughed throughout, and enthusiastically applauded at the conclusion of the movie. Many other Ghanaian film and television personalities were in attendance including David Dontoh, who is featured in the movie, Ama K. Abebrese, Van Vicker, Gloria Sarfo, Peter Ritchie and Moesha Boduong.Kain also visited several other sites while in the country. He visited historic locations such as the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park & Mausoleum, which was dedicated to the first president of Ghana, and Elmina Castle, one of the remaining structures that was used to house slaves before they were placed on ships headed for America. Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, the lead actress in the film, hosted Kain and the group at her home for a traditional Ghanaian dinner prior to the premiere. Kain expressed sincere appreciation for the country during his visit.“I would be shock and amazed if most Ghanaians understand how much they have to offer the rest of the continent as a culture, and the people over in America as a culture,” said Kain. “This is my first time here, and it really is an emotional experience. It’s visceral. I feel it in my body.”Coming to Africa was released by BKE Films to digital platforms on November 27, and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. For more information, visit www.comingtoafricamovie.com. Contact Information BKE Films

Anwar Jamison

901-691-6881



comingtoafricamovie.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BKE Films