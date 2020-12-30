The Regency at Montaine Community by Toll Brothers Offers Homes Designed for Multi-Generational Living

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, offers multi-generational living options in one of its newest Colorado communities located in Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock.



The Regency at Montaine, a Toll Brothers 55+ community, offers four home designs in its Boulder Collection that range from 2,500-2,975 square feet, and endless amenities for active-adult living. The Greyson contemporary home design is particularly well suited for multi-generational living.



The Greyson features a welcoming covered porch and an extended foyer that flows into the expansive great room, casual dining area, and desirable covered patio beyond. The well-equipped kitchen is complete with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and sizable walk-in pantry.



The stunning primary bedroom suite is enhanced by a massive walk-in closet and deluxe primary bath with dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub, luxe glass-enclosed shower, linen storage, and private water closet. The generous secondary bedroom provides the perfect multi-generational living space, including a walk-in closet and private full bath. Additional highlights of the Greyson home design include a bright office off the foyer, convenient powder room, centrally located laundry, and additional storage.



The Regency at Montaine community features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, and miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. It’s only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.



“Residents of The Regency at Montaine community can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$400,000's to $1 million.



The Regency at Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654 or visit www.LiveMontaine.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL).



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



