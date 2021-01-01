Systweak Introduces Advanced Identity Protector on Microsoft Store



Advanced Identity Protector prevents intruders from accessing your personal information.

Using the tool, one can easily identify and remove privacy exposing traces from their computer/laptop. As soon as all such information containing sensitive data is detected, users can further choose to either permanently delete them or lock away this information in an encrypted vault. Users can protect enormous amounts of data in the vault, be it any Credentials, Bank Details, Credit Card Information or any Sensitive Traces that needs to be preserved.



Some significant features of this Security Tool are listed below:

● Provides AES-256 Military Grade Encryption.

● Scans Your Entire System & Web Browser to Find Any Hidden Privacy Exposing Traces.

● A Master Password to Secure Personal & Sensitive Data.

● Secure Vault to Keep Sensitive Information Tightly Locked.

● Let’s You Permanently Delete Confidential Data.

● Exclude Areas You Don’t Wish to Scan.



“Implementing simple steps can make a huge difference when it comes to safeguarding your online accounts & confidential data. Advanced Identity Protector is one such nifty tool that can help both Windows and Mac users to securely scan their systems and preserve their personal information in a way, so that it can only be accessed by you and no one else. It thoroughly searches your web browser, apps and other places where you might have saved your personal details such as credit card number, login username/password and so on. You can further save it in an Encrypted Vault or Shred them, with no recovery possible,” said, Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.



“We’ve been working on this utility for quite some time now and only trying to make it better in terms of security and reliability. We hope it helps Windows users to secure their confidential data from hackers and cybercriminals. Our team has worked dedicatedly to make the user experience effortless so that it can be used by both Newbies and Advanced users without any hassles,” expressed, Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Product Development, Systweak Software.



For More Details:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-in/p/advanced-identity-protector/9nk4lhnbblkb



