NJ MED Releases Its 2020 Final Education Rankings for 2020

Distance learning impacted the way children were taught in 2020. How successful was it? Did school districts or schools have a lesson plan for each course? Were teachers trained in using this platform? Were students ready or disciplined enough to keep up? Did families have adequate resources for their child, like internet bandwidth? In some countries and areas, internet access was unavailable.

This year’s winner was based on how well they created a safe learning environment for their students, teachers, and staff through early childhood to higher education. The usually top nations like South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States did not fare as well.



Denmark provided the safest avenue to educate their nation’s children. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in countries across the globe, most governments took the precaution of closing their schools in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. In Denmark, they had a full classroom without physical distancing or masks. Officials credit a phased-in approach with a focus on hygiene for allowing classrooms to look somewhat normal.



Mr. Albert Mitchell II, NJ MED’s CEO/Founder said, “Fear kills dreams. In Denmark, they accepted the challenges. To make sure, they advance the lives of their children and prepare for greatness. I know that sounds clichés, but sometimes, common sense makes sense.”



Mr. Mitchell added, "Distance learning impacted the way children were taught in 2020. How successful was it? Did school districts or schools have a lesson plan for each course? Where teachers trained in using this platform? Where students ready or disciplined enough to keep up? Did families have adequate resources for their child, like internet bandwidth? In some countries and areas, internet access was unavailable."



Mr. Mitchell said, “In closing, I want the world to see how vulnerable many nation’s education systems are running. If we want to improve the world, with social justice and end things like poverty and crime, we must think about how we raise our children into becoming adults. If we continue to not focus more investment in educating every child, society end itself and us with it.”



The complete list of countries that made this year’s top 20 rankings, can be found on NJ MED’s World Top 20 Project site - https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem



