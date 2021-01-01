Leading the "Bio-Chem Renaissance": Top CPG Companies Drive Demand for Green Biosurfactant Ingredients

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Performance Ingredients Press Release

Solon, OH, January 01, 2021 --(



Innova Market Insights deemed clean labels and transparency across supply chains as two innovation accelerators for 2021 - trends that are going beyond foods and beverages and into other consumer products. Consumer concerns over ingredient toxicity, palm deforestation and climate change, along with tightening government regulations, are creating high demand for simpler, greener formulations - a need that biosurfactants have proven to successfully meet.



“The Locus PI team has delivered world-class biosurfactants to the market in record time,” said Tim Staub, CEO of Locus PI. “After successfully launching Locus PI in July 2020, we have now doubled capacity and are working with 12 top CPGs under NDA on 28 projects - including expansion into industrial uses through our Amphi™ ingredient line. This pipeline validates the growing demand for these clean ingredients and will drive additional expansion in 2021.”



Using unique and patented fermentation methods, similar to a microbrewery, Locus PI developed customized biosurfactants proven to outperform petrochemical surfactants and solve top challenges in personal care, home care and industrial formulations. Focusing specifically on the sophorolipid class of biosurfactants (INCI name: glycolipids), each ingredient is 100% bio-based and non-GMO with a lower carbon footprint. They are free of palm oil, 1,4-Dioxane and other Prop 65 trace materials, and use no synthetic raw materials.



“The biodegradability of sophorolipids and their low/no aquatic toxicity make them a top choice for a sustainable yet high-performing alternative to legacy surfactants; and we’re seeing rapid industry acceptance,” said Greg Smith, Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Locus PI. “These ingredients are good for formulators, brands, consumers and the planet, and our expanded capacity allows us to develop them at much higher production scales.”



To learn more about Locus PI and the company's growing biosurfactant ingredient offerings, visit LocusPI.com



About Locus Performance Ingredients™

