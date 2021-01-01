Press Releases Cross Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Cross Media: By Email RSS Feeds: The January Money Diet Returns January 1, 2021

Start the new year financially strong and join this popular 31-day no spending challenge. The January Money Diet is sponsored by YourMoneyFurther.com and the Open Your Eyes to a Credit Union campaign.

Centennial, CO, January 01, 2021 --(



Eliza Cross is the owner of Cross Media and founder of The YOLO Blog, which hosts the January Money Diet each year. She posts tips throughout the month for living well, reducing monthly expenses, DIY projects, free ways to have fun, meal planning, and easy recipes. Participants share their money challenges and financial triumphs in a private Money Diet Community Facebook Group.



New this year, one lucky participant will win a $250 cash prize, made possible by the event’s lead sponsor YourMoneyFurther.com and the Open Your Eyes to a Credit Union campaign. “I’ve been a credit union customer since I was in my teens,” Cross says. “Credit unions offer great service and excellent products, and they’re friendly to savers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of financial uncertainty for many people, so I’m thrilled to be partnering with YourMoneyFurther.com and the Open Your Eyes to a Credit Union campaign to expand this year’s January Money Diet.”



The challenge is free to join at JanuaryMoneyDiet.com and begins January 1, 2021. Centennial, CO, January 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On the first day of 2021, savings-minded people from around the world will embark on a collective 31-day financial fast for the January Money Diet. Returning for its 10th year, the annual savings event offers encouragement, inspiration and various challenges to help people stop all nonessential spending during the month. Past participants have used the money they saved to pay off debt, increase savings, or simply take a break from spending money after the holidays.Eliza Cross is the owner of Cross Media and founder of The YOLO Blog, which hosts the January Money Diet each year. She posts tips throughout the month for living well, reducing monthly expenses, DIY projects, free ways to have fun, meal planning, and easy recipes. Participants share their money challenges and financial triumphs in a private Money Diet Community Facebook Group.New this year, one lucky participant will win a $250 cash prize, made possible by the event’s lead sponsor YourMoneyFurther.com and the Open Your Eyes to a Credit Union campaign. “I’ve been a credit union customer since I was in my teens,” Cross says. “Credit unions offer great service and excellent products, and they’re friendly to savers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of financial uncertainty for many people, so I’m thrilled to be partnering with YourMoneyFurther.com and the Open Your Eyes to a Credit Union campaign to expand this year’s January Money Diet.”The challenge is free to join at JanuaryMoneyDiet.com and begins January 1, 2021. Contact Information Cross Media

Eliza Cross

303-741-2526



https://elizacross.com/cross-media/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cross Media