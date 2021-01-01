Zenius Corporation Announces Senior Director, Operations & Sales, to Lead Company's Business Development Strategy

Press Releases Zenius Corporation Press Release

Leesburg, VA, January 01, 2021 --(



“Paul joins our company at the opportune time. His experience spans over two decades across consulting, operations, and sales, which gives him a unique advantage to lead sales teams and to work with executives and stakeholders to improve processes, manage complex projects, and grow the business. This is the right time to bring his expertise on board,” said Prasanna.



Paul Cinquegrane arrives with extensive experience leading operations and sales efforts with big corporations (PwC, IBM) and positioning small companies (Cyveillance, IData) for growth. His leadership will help achieve Zenius’ growth mission and take it to the next level.



“I am thrilled to join Zenius Corporation at such an exciting time in its life cycle and look forward to helping the Company further establish itself as the go-to resource in the Govcon consulting industry,” said Paul.



About Zenius Corporation



Leesburg, VA, January 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Zenius Corporation's founder and CEO Prasanna Amitabh announced the addition of Paul Cinquegrane as Senior Director of Operations and Sales. Mr. Cinquegrane comes on board to streamline the company's internal operations, and to supplement Zenius Corp's aim to provide digital transformation and new business applications to meet its customers' evolving expectations.

"Paul joins our company at the opportune time. His experience spans over two decades across consulting, operations, and sales, which gives him a unique advantage to lead sales teams and to work with executives and stakeholders to improve processes, manage complex projects, and grow the business. This is the right time to bring his expertise on board," said Prasanna.

Paul Cinquegrane arrives with extensive experience leading operations and sales efforts with big corporations (PwC, IBM) and positioning small companies (Cyveillance, IData) for growth. His leadership will help achieve Zenius' growth mission and take it to the next level.

"I am thrilled to join Zenius Corporation at such an exciting time in its life cycle and look forward to helping the Company further establish itself as the go-to resource in the Govcon consulting industry," said Paul.

About Zenius Corporation

Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA certified HUBZone company, Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation's management and technology consulting services include IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition Support, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity Support, and Program Management. We have extensive expertise in developing and providing Grants Management systems and solutions, IT Assessment and Optimization systems and services, and Financial Management systems and consulting. For more information, go to https://www.zeniuscorp.com.

Contact Information
Zenius Corporation

Mona Rustaiey

+1 (855) 936 4872 x703



https://www.zeniuscorp.com/



