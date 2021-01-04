Press Releases Firemind Press Release

Receive press releases from Firemind: By Email RSS Feeds: Firemind Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

Kent, United Kingdom, January 04, 2021 --(



The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Out of 10,000+ partners in the APN, only a small fraction have achieved the Advanced Consulting Partner status.



“Firemind are very proud to become an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, having started our journey only two years ago. I would like to give a huge thank you to the entire AWS team, everyone at Firemind and all of our customers.” - Charlie Hudson, Managing Director.



This new APN status further validates the in-depth expertise provided by the engineers at Firemind, and its continued commitment to adoption and innovation in the cloud. Their clients' continued demand for support with design, migration, application development, managing data, analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions is continuing the rapid growth of the business.



About Firemind

Firemind, is a digital engineering consultancy specialising in managing data, analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and accelerating innovation. Leveraging deep technical expertise, agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernisation. Our customer centric engagement and managed services framework deliver enhancements wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Kent, United Kingdom and is an AWS Advanced Partner and ISO 27001 certified organisation.



For more information, visit www.firemind.io. Follow us on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Email: press@firemind.io, Call +44 (0) 20 3468 1670 Kent, United Kingdom, January 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Firemind, a Kent-based cloud, data & analytics focused cloud solutions consultancy has announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) after rapid growth since being founded in December 2018 by Directors Ahmed Nuaman and Charlie Hudson.The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Out of 10,000+ partners in the APN, only a small fraction have achieved the Advanced Consulting Partner status.“Firemind are very proud to become an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, having started our journey only two years ago. I would like to give a huge thank you to the entire AWS team, everyone at Firemind and all of our customers.” - Charlie Hudson, Managing Director.This new APN status further validates the in-depth expertise provided by the engineers at Firemind, and its continued commitment to adoption and innovation in the cloud. Their clients' continued demand for support with design, migration, application development, managing data, analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) solutions is continuing the rapid growth of the business.About FiremindFiremind, is a digital engineering consultancy specialising in managing data, analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and accelerating innovation. Leveraging deep technical expertise, agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernisation. Our customer centric engagement and managed services framework deliver enhancements wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Kent, United Kingdom and is an AWS Advanced Partner and ISO 27001 certified organisation.For more information, visit www.firemind.io. Follow us on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Email: press@firemind.io, Call +44 (0) 20 3468 1670 Contact Information Firemind

Charlie Hudson

+44 (0) 203 468 1670



https://www.firemind.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Firemind