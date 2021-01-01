Press Releases S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from S.C.R.A.P. Gallery: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Launched Stay Home Family Film Fest

S.C.R.A.P. Gallery (Student Creative Recycle Art Program) invites you to sit back, relax and watch a free, family virtual film festival. Just click and go - inspiring movies and downloadable art projects for kids of all ages.





“We wanted to be able to bring together some fun films and activities, with an eco-friendly message, that families can view at home during COVID, no-school days or maybe over a weekend,” says Karen Riley, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery executive director. “We also wanted to make it really easy to just click on a link and go. Everything offered is online.”



The link for the film fest is



S.C.R.A.P. Gallery

The average American discards 4.51 pounds of garbage every day. Without recycling, we add unneeded pressure to our environment - from our forests, to our deserts and to our oceans, by extracting more and more resources. Enter the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery (Student Creative Recycle Art Program) and its unique approach to help solve environmental problems by teaching kids to be creative in their personal recycling habits and take care of the planet. S.C.R.A.P. Gallery addresses two of today's most urgent issues - the environment and the education of our youth. S.C.R.A.P. works to promote conservation by teaching them to creatively practice the Four R's - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Responsibility. Cathedral City, CA, January 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- S.C.R.A.P. Gallery is hosting its first film festival, the Stay Home Virtual Family Film Fest, which encourages kids and families to sit back, relax and watch. The film fest offers a variety of feature, short and super short films that can be watched for free – no television subscriptions are necessary. In addition to the films, a variety of creative projects related to the films can also be downloaded for free.“We wanted to be able to bring together some fun films and activities, with an eco-friendly message, that families can view at home during COVID, no-school days or maybe over a weekend,” says Karen Riley, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery executive director. “We also wanted to make it really easy to just click on a link and go. Everything offered is online.”The link for the film fest is http://www.scrapgallery.org/virtual-film-festival and runs indefinitely.S.C.R.A.P. GalleryThe average American discards 4.51 pounds of garbage every day. Without recycling, we add unneeded pressure to our environment - from our forests, to our deserts and to our oceans, by extracting more and more resources. Enter the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery (Student Creative Recycle Art Program) and its unique approach to help solve environmental problems by teaching kids to be creative in their personal recycling habits and take care of the planet. S.C.R.A.P. Gallery addresses two of today's most urgent issues - the environment and the education of our youth. S.C.R.A.P. works to promote conservation by teaching them to creatively practice the Four R's - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Responsibility. Contact Information S.C.R.A.P. Gallery

Karen Riley

760-861-6479



scrapgallery.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from S.C.R.A.P. Gallery