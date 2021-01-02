Free Live "Investing for Success" Conference from the Tax Lien Lady

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TaxLienLady.com Press Release

Joanne will be interviewing 9 other experts on these topics and Joanne will also be interviewed on how she got started with tax lien investing and what’s going on now in the tax lien investing market.

East Stroudsburg, PA, January 02, 2021 --(



Have any of these things occured in 2020?



· Been unemployed or under-employed due to COVID?

· Furloughed from a job for a long period of time?

· Accumulated a lot of debt on account of lost income due to the pandemic?



“If any of these things have happened, you are not alone,” says Joanne Musa, The Tax Lien Lady. “My husband was first furloughed at the start of COVID and eventually let go from his job, so I understand what it’s like to lose a large part of your income and benefits. But there is also an upside, and I’d like to help you make the most of it.”



What’s the upside?

Well, if the lost job had a 401K, it can now be rolled over into a truly self-directed IRA. The money from a SDIRA can now be used to invest in things like real estate, notes, and tax liens. And now that retirement money can be put into these alternative investment strategies, how about a blueprint for investing in real estate, or notes, or tax liens?



And if there have been lay off from a job or a lost business, how about learning how to start a business from home? Or about developing a money mindset to help success in investments (and everything else)?



If this resonates, then this conference will be of help.



On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Joanne is hosting a Virtual “Investing For Success" Conference. Joanne, The Tax Lien Lady will be interviewing 9 other experts, on how to have peace of mind for money, investments, and retirement. The conference will be covering topics like Spirituality and Money, Managing Money, Self-directed Retirement Accounts, Solo 401Ks and Self-directed IRAs, Investing in Real Estate for Beginners, Investing in Tax Liens, and "Done For You" Investing, Plus more. And the best part is…



It's free to come to the live conference.



Joanne Musa

1-866-630-3371



http://www.taxlienlady.com

http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/



