ezPaycheck Payroll Software 2020-2021 Combo Offer Extended Until Jan. 31, 2021 for Small Businesses

ezPaycheck payroll software 2020-2021 bundle version is being extended until 1/31/2021. Please visit halfpricesoft.com to download the no obligation trial version.

Detroit, MI, January 05, 2021 --(



“ezPaycheck 2020-2021 bundle version is reduced to $129.00 until the end of January 2021 for new customers to download and begin automating payroll in-house, today,” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



The unique features include:

- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network access for 2-10 users (Additional cost)



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (pre-printed red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3)



To learn more about ezPaycheck 2020 and 2021 bundle version visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



