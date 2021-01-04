PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
EV Works

SmartBikeWheel’s Three Modes Makes It a Triple Threat


For 2021, EV Works is announcing that SmartBikeWheel will support 3 modes of assistance.

San Francisco, CA, January 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- EV Work’s SmartBikeWheel is a revolutionary product that combines everything you need to make your bike electric in one compact unit. This wireless and cable-free design allows you to easily change the bike you have into the ebike you love in minutes.

SmartAssist - innovative assistance mode using speed, grade of terrain and user settings to intelligently determine the amount of assist required

Blue-tooth throttle - for a more traditional control of the bike’s speed, an optional throttle will allow the rider to override the Smart Assist for manual control

Cadence Pedal Assist - coming in Q1 2021 is the ability to use a bluetooth connected pedal assist mode to further augment SmartAssist.

“Our goal with SmartBikeWheel is to reach as many consumers as possible to help them switch to electric transportation. We are proud of our SmartAssist technology, but realize one solution does not fit all. With the planned release of Cadence Pedal Assist, we uniquely cover all of the modes consumer’s want - from the traditional throttle or pedal assist modes to the advanced SmartAssist,” commented Patrick Mackey, General Manager of EV Works.

EV Works is a self funded San Francisco Bay Area startup focusing on green transportation. Their SmartBikeWheel is available directly to consumers, and select bike shops. Please visit smartbikewheel.com to learn more about the innovative SmartBikeWheel electric bike conversion kit.

Media Contact
EV Works media contact: Karen O’Connell
Phone: 415-598-8490
E-mail: info@smartbikewheel.com
Contact Information
EV Works
Karen O'Connell
415-598-8490
Contact
https://smartbikewheel.com

