Listen/Vote for the Second Shoutout of the Week on DTR Inc.'s Radio Station Rock on Neon Radio

The first winning song was Let You In by Starveya on this show set up to not only play new wave songs but to embrace the full new wave experience by playing songs and artists new to fans of new wave.

Delray Beach, FL, January 05, 2021 --(



This week's nominations are all cover songs of classic new artists. There is a cover of a Depeche Mode song; a Duran Duran song; a New Order song; a World Party song and a The Church song.



After listening, vote for the song you like best. The voting link is on the Mixcloud show's individual page and on the station's web page.



Rock on Neon Radio's motto is “some that you recognize, some that you've hardly even heard of” which is a quote from the song Celluloid Heroes by The Kinks written by Ray Davies.



In addition to What If New Wave Never Ended, which plays weekdays, here is the station's weekend schedule:



Saturdays – Spotlight on Indies (songs alternate between indie/small label and established artists)

Sundays – a rotation

1st Sunday of every month – Rock on Neon Radio's Lilith Fair (female solo artists and bands with female lead singer)

2nd Sunday of every month – Decades (6 song sets progressing from the 60's to 10s/20s with an indie/small label artist song the 6th song in each set)

3rd Sunday of every month – The Best of Rock on Neon (songs in the book Rock on Neon Radio's Top 1,000 Songs of All Time plus the best songs the station acquired post-book)

4th Sunday of every month – Different and Popular (remixes, extended mixes, covers and past screamers/shrieks/shoutouts)



Link to Rock on Neon Radio's web page: http://dtrconsulting.biz/rockonneon.html



Link to Rock on Neon Radio's Mixcloud web page: https://www.mixcloud.com/rockonneon/



