Loftus & Eisenberg Launches Employment Practice Led by Gail Schnitzer Eisenberg

Loftus & Eisenberg welcomes Gail Schnitzer Eisenberg to the firm to drive the firm’s employment law practice. A top-rated young attorney in the field, Gail helps clients with their employment concerns with empathy, pragmatism, and legal sophistication. Before joining the firm, Gail clerked for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and worked in both big and boutique law settings.





Prior to joining, Loftus & Eisenberg, Gail was an associate at a top-rated boutique Plaintiff’s employment firm focusing on high value and class cases. Gail began her career at the world’s largest law firm litigating complex class actions. Gail was a Managing Associate at Dentons until 2016 where her areas of specialization included employment, class action defense, and other complex business litigation primarily in the insurance, gaming, and media industries.



Gail graduated from Northwestern University College of Law Magna Cum Laude and Order of the Coif. Following law school she was a Staff Law Clerk to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and taught Appellate Advocacy at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.



Leading Lawyers has named Gail an Emerging Lawyer in Employment Law and Super Lawyers named Gail as an Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star in Employment Litigation and Class Action litigation. Gail was also named to the 2015 Chicago Jewish 36 Under 36 List by the Jewish United Fund.



“Gail’s incredible, her world class credentials are matched by her personality and business sense,” said Mr. Loftus. “Our firm needed to adapt for 2021 and we were missing out on employment litigation which will be the fasted growing practice area this year.”



Gail is active in the community. She was elected to a four-year term as New Trier Township Trustee in 2017. Gail currently sits on the Administrative Committee of the Jewish United Fund, co-chairs the Legislative Committee of the Decalogue Society of Lawyers, and serves on the Quality Jobs Council for Women Employed. She is passionate about fighting prematurity and was selected to the inaugural class of Gretchen Carlson March of Dimes Advocacy Fellows in 2018 and now serves on the North Suburban Leadership Council.



“Loftus & Eisenberg is a great firm for me to grow my practice in. Alex, David, and Jeff’s wide range of commercial and class litigation experience will provide great support to my clients,” said Gail Eisenberg. “Their alternative-fee business model is something big firms couldn’t offer me and will be welcomed by my clients.”



Alexander Loftus

312-772-5396



www.loftusandeisenberg.com



