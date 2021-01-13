

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Awards Image Gallery RE/MAX Platinum Realty Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: Maia Morrison Receives Excellence Award from Broker/Agent Advisor

Broker-Associate Maia Morrison of RE/MAX Platinum Realty Receives "Seven Star” Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate.

Venice, FL, January 13, 2021 --(



“Maia exemplifies the type of professional for whom we designed this award,” said Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker/Agent Advisor. “She is a true credit to her company, profession and community, both inside and outside of her real estate practice.”



A long-time Venice area resident, Morrison has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), where she served as a past President, six years as Treasurer, and on numerous committees. She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.



Her commitment to the real estate profession and her customers is reflected in her many certifications and designations, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES).



For more than a quarter of a century, Broker/Agent Advisor has been celebrating the success and accomplishment of the industry’s finest real estate professionals through its national Certificate of Excellence Program. Established in 1994, Broker/Agent Advisor is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist modern real estate professionals in achieving greater success through their real practice.



There is no cost or fee required for this award and applicant credentials are verified. Award winners can be found in Broker/Agent Advisor's national online directory at http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag-directory.



Morrison can be reached at (941) 266-2049 or maiamorrison@comcast.net. RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Maia Morrison, a Broker-Associate in the RE/MAX Platinum Realty, Venice office, has received the 2020 “Seven Star” Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate from Broker/Agent Advisor. She has been distinguished as one of the best in real estate based on achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience, capability and trust.“Maia exemplifies the type of professional for whom we designed this award,” said Chad Golladay, Executive Publisher of Broker/Agent Advisor. “She is a true credit to her company, profession and community, both inside and outside of her real estate practice.”A long-time Venice area resident, Morrison has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), where she served as a past President, six years as Treasurer, and on numerous committees. She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.Her commitment to the real estate profession and her customers is reflected in her many certifications and designations, including Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES).For more than a quarter of a century, Broker/Agent Advisor has been celebrating the success and accomplishment of the industry’s finest real estate professionals through its national Certificate of Excellence Program. Established in 1994, Broker/Agent Advisor is a real estate trade publication which provides information, tools, and resources to assist modern real estate professionals in achieving greater success through their real practice.There is no cost or fee required for this award and applicant credentials are verified. Award winners can be found in Broker/Agent Advisor's national online directory at http://brokeragentadvisor.com/brag-directory.Morrison can be reached at (941) 266-2049 or maiamorrison@comcast.net. RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty