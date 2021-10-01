StockRockets.Pro Stock Market News Website Launches an Active Traders Group for People New to Trading

StockRockets.Pro has officially launched their first Stock Market Traders Group as a way to help share valuable information and experience with individuals that are new to trading the stock market.

Knoxville, TN, January 05, 2021 --(



As 2020 brought more and more people online to experiment with trading stocks, many of the newest traders have been lost in finding the best information on getting started correctly. As of 01/03/2021 StockRockets.pro hopes to have helped by adding two locations where information for new traders can be found. Inside the StockRockets.pro community and within the StockRockets.pro Facebook group. Both additional resources will start accepting new members officially on 01/10/2021. Be sure to get onboard ahead of time to reserve your place in courses.



Many of the investing education websites that are found online usually require individuals to purchase a membership or subscription for access to their knowledge database or online courses. Stockrockets.pro has instead decided that it's best if the knowledge and insights are readily available to all users, even that may not be able to afford such educational tools.



StockRockets.pro was originally founded by active Traders as a way to connect with fellow Traders from around the world daily. As a community, Stockrockets.pro is here to provide insight, experience, news and weekly stock picks with timeframes for potential swing trade opportunities for beginners. Knoxville, TN, January 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For those individuals that are new to day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing, Stockrockets.pro has officially launched their first Facebook group as well as an online community to help new traders along in 2021.As 2020 brought more and more people online to experiment with trading stocks, many of the newest traders have been lost in finding the best information on getting started correctly. As of 01/03/2021 StockRockets.pro hopes to have helped by adding two locations where information for new traders can be found. Inside the StockRockets.pro community and within the StockRockets.pro Facebook group. Both additional resources will start accepting new members officially on 01/10/2021. Be sure to get onboard ahead of time to reserve your place in courses.Many of the investing education websites that are found online usually require individuals to purchase a membership or subscription for access to their knowledge database or online courses. Stockrockets.pro has instead decided that it's best if the knowledge and insights are readily available to all users, even that may not be able to afford such educational tools.StockRockets.pro was originally founded by active Traders as a way to connect with fellow Traders from around the world daily. As a community, Stockrockets.pro is here to provide insight, experience, news and weekly stock picks with timeframes for potential swing trade opportunities for beginners.