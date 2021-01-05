MTS' See Your Shadow Songwriting Empowers Women After Divorce with New Single, Video

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting have released, “Today I Do Became I Don’t.”

Phoenix, AZ, January 05, 2021 --(



In 2021, MTS Management Group's Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting have turned the tables on the subject of divorce, with an anthem that’s meant to empower women who may be going through a difficult end to their marriage. “Today I Do Became I Don’t” is the latest single from the international iTunes chart-topping conglomerate.



Coleman explains the origin of the song: “Today I Do Became I Don’t," started off with a phone call out of the blue, from my writing partner on the track, Bill Ubbing. He was reflecting on his divorce and how he felt when he got the final decree saying the marriage was officially over. He thought the joy he felt would make a good subject for a song, so he wanted me to see what I could come up with. At the time I wrote the piece, I had never been married, and therefore, never divorced. So, I really didn’t know if it was something I could do, but capturing other people’s emotions has always been my strong point as a writer, and he knew that. After mulling it over for a bit, the title came to me. Then I painted the picture from there. The original version of the piece was told from a man’s perspective in keeping with Bill’s original emotions. Then I came up with the idea of flipping the story and making it about female empowerment, which is a cause that is near and dear to me.”



Watch the video for “Today I Do Became I Don’t” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpJRmgzO9ms.



See Your Shadow’s singles, “I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello” and “My Worth” landed at #1 on the iTunes charts in South Africa, while their Christmas release, “Christmas On Cellblock 9” hit the Top 20 UK iTunes chart.



About Michael Coleman/See Your Shadow: See Your Shadow Songwriting is a musical creation entity currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Run by Michael Coleman, aka The Metropolitan Cowboy, See Your Shadow is unique in the fact that it is a collaborative network of talented vocalists and musicians who make the songs it creates their star. Michael Coleman, the artistic director of See Your Shadow Songwriting, writes and produces all the songs created and released by See Your Shadow Songwriting. See Your Shadow was launched in Columbus, Ohio, and takes its name from Michael Coleman's birthday being Groundhog Day. Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting's lyrical writing style packs such a punch, that Michael has earned the distinction of being the only professional songwriter ever nominated for the office of Poet Laureate for the State of Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.seeyourshadow.com. Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



