Mineral Circles Bearings Unveils Its Revamped Corporate Identity and Corporate Website

Mineral Circles Bearings has set a new milestone with a bang as it introduces its uplifted corporate identity along with its revamped corporate website.

Mineral Circles Bearings has set a new milestone with a bang as it introduces its uplifted corporate identity along with its revamped corporate website. The new website features a modern design and improved functionality designed to streamline customer’s virtual experience while strategically representing MCB’s new and modern brand identity.



By utilizing the experiential knowledge acquired through market research analysis, the new website offers a navigable, unique user experience to easily help customers achieve their intention for visiting the platform.



“We’re thrilled to debut our new website and revamped corporate identity in public after a few months of interdepartmental collaboration,” Hassanein Alwan, Managing Director and Head of Marketing announced.



“Our virtual home is designed and influenced by our goal to be a trusted technical partner not just in the region but, around the globe. With its navigable and user-friendly features, we can be able to highlight the breadth of the services we offer, our corporate values alongside our competitive and incomparable customer service that the industry can possibly offer,” he confidently added when asked what’s the key takeaway regarding this milestone.



The website serves as the perfect avenue for Mineral Circles Bearings to highlight its unique value proposition to its customers as a trustworthy, reliable, and easy to work with industry partner.



The new website includes additional features to help visitors to easily fast track their journey. New features include:



• WhatsApp and Telegram Support Channel – customers can expect to receive a quotation within 30 minutes to an hour with the help of MCB’s in-house multi-lingual Sales team who can provide support to more than 5 languages including Spanish, Hindi, French, Arabic, and Russian.



• Multi-lingual Aftermarket Catalogs – customers can easily locate the available online technical catalogs from the available brands with an additional option to choose from available translated versions.



• Click and Go Mode – most pages have easily clickable buttons that automatically redirect to our support channels intending to provide instantaneous support from different messaging channels such as Messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram.



• Immediate Stock Availability Checking – In an increasingly data-driven era, customers can have the freehand to access the monthly stock list of MCB by entering their needed part number and get instant results. On the other hand, the Sales team members await the support channels for further support.



Introducing MCB’s newly revamped Corporate logo



Visitors to the new site on the other hand will take a glimpse of Mineral Circle’s uplifted corporate identity and brand strategy. Its new look elicits a modern look and feel that distinctively represent the brand in a simplistic yet stronger way. Considered as the cornerstone of the organizations’ goals and values, the new identity will represent the organizations’ acceleration towards development.



“We have significantly grown as a team and a company in the past years. Our new identity is a virtual epitome of our cultural diversity and a reflection of our value proposition that will allow us to build stronger brand recognition in the industry,” Alwan mentioned.



Mineral Circles Bearings biggest stride towards innovation has created a strong foundation that supports its ever upgrading and overarching digital or non-digital efforts that represent the quality of service and product it offers to its customers.



MCB’s new website and identity can be checked through www.mcb.ae and, will be constantly updated for any future product, technical webinar, and promotional updates.



About Mineral Circles Bearings



Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB) is known as one of the pioneering aftermarket experts in the UAE with a strong market base in over 65 countries across the globe. Since 1984, MCB has acquired distributorship of quality commercial and industrial aftermarket products such as bearings, grease, chains, cv joints, universal joint, tools, and oil seal from leading brands (SKF, NTN, SNR, MBS, ILJIN, KBC, Musashi, Sedis and DAYCO) for the Middle East and Africa.



To know more about this press release, please contact:



Angelo Ting

Marketing Coordinator

Mineral Circles Bearings

Jebel Ali Free Zone Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 886 5100

E-mail: export@mcb.ae

Hassanein Alwan

+971 4 886 5100



www.mcb.ae



