Loveforce International Issues Year End Report

Santa Clarita, CA, January 06, 2021



The report highlighted an increase in all divisions. The output of videos doubled. Although fewer books were produced, book division sales remained constant and equal to 2019. Revenues generated by the company in 2020 actually doubled due to the launching of their Digital Music Division.



“Our digital music sales have run parallel with our book sales for the year,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This actually doubled our sales as we didn’t have a Digital Music Division in 2019,” he continued.



Loveforce International’s Digital Music Division Loveforce International Records released 95 records in 2020. The Records Division had a flurry of signings in Late January 2020 and a steady stream of signings throughout the year. Loveforce International’s Digital Music Division plans on far surpassing 100 releases in 2021. The Company also plans on expanding its Recording Artist Roster. Loveforce International’s Digital and Printed Book Division also plans on expanding it’s Stable of Authors in 2021 in hopes of keeping up with sales in the Digital Music Division.



