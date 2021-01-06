Private Placement Markets Expands CMBS Operations to Include Underwriting & Loan Servicing

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets will be a lead Underwriter & Loan Servicer for a number of CMBS Loans.

According to Steve Muehler, “we have participated in many CMBS loans over the past few years on varying levels, and as a result we are very knowledgeable about the special needs and requirements of both the borrower side and the institutional investor / lender side of these transactions having represented both sides of the table. This expansion of our already established Commercial Real Estate Debt operations represents a natural continuation of the Firm’s growth in this industry, and its standing as one of the leading Alternative Commercial Real Estate Finance firms in the nation.”



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments many Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



