New Yorker Electronics Releases New Series of Rectron Bridge Rectifiers

New Rectron State-of-the-Art Single-Phase Bridge Rectifiers Available in 2-, 3- and 4-Amp, Reduces Overall Size

Northvale, NJ, January 12, 2021 --(



The MSB201S, MSB301S and MSB401S have a max surge current of 60A, 100A and 120A, respectively. There are seven versions of each MSB series, with Maximum Recurrent Peak Reverse Voltages and Maximum DC Blocking Voltages ranging from 50V to 1000V and a Maximum RMS Bridge Input Voltage from 35V to 700V.



With a voltage range of 50 to 100 volts, these Single-Phase Surface Mount MSBS Bridge Rectifiers are ideal for automation insertion and printed circuit boards. They can be mounted in any position, have a 1000VR, a maximum surge current of 60A-120A and a 1.1VF. They are designed with a reverse current of 1.0uA and a recovery time of less than 60Hz. All three SMD/SMT series are packaged in a 4-SMD, flat lead (MSB-S type) case.



UL listed with a 94V-O flammability classification, the devices are RoHS3 compliant and are available halogen-free, in tape and reel. They have a typical current squared time of 14.94S and have an operating temp of -55°C to + 150°C.



Features & Benefits:

- Good for automation insertion

- Ideal for printed circuit board

- Reliable low cost molded construction

- Glass passivated device

- Mounting position: Any



Applications:

- Converting AC power to DC

- AC power devices

- home appliances

- motor controllers

- modulation process

- welding applications



As a franchise distributor for Rectron Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Bridge Rectifiers, ESD Diodes, High Voltage Rectifiers, Recovery Rectifiers, Schottky Diodes, Signal-Switching Diodes, Silicon Carbide (Sic) Schottky, Standard Rectifiers, Transistors, Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes, Zener Diodes and MOSFETs.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



