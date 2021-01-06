Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Stefan Przyborski from University of Durham Invites You to Join 3D Cell Culture Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: Conference Chairman invite letter released for SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Virtual Conference, taking place in February 2021.

London, United Kingdom, January 06, 2021 --(



The conference is proudly sponsored by CelVivo.



For those interested in attending, places are limited. Register at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



This year’s chair Stefan Przyborski, Professor of Cell Technology, Durham University, has released an invite, the letter states:



"As Chair of SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference and on behalf of SMi Group, I am delighted to cordially invite you to our conference and workshop day. Experts and global authorities in the field will be joining us to look in depth at the production of complex, biologically relevant 3D cell models and their applications. Recent years have seen great leaps in the technological capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry, with 3D Cell Culture techniques at the forefront of some of the most critical clinically relevant applications of this time. From the use of micro-physiological Systems in research and development, drug safety assessment and biopharmaceutical discovery, to the advancements in the creation of organoids and complex bioengineered tissue mimetics that are quickly changing the face of drug screening and discovery.



"This year’s conference will also explore the regulatory perspective on this cutting-edge biotechnology. Furthermore, there will be in-depth assessment into the uses of 3D Bioprinting that are bringing in new ways of processing cells in media, as well as the generation of immune-competent micro-physiological systems.



"We hope you can join us to explore the newest innovations tackling the most pressing challenges in the world of 3D Cell Culture and the development of enhanced cell & tissue models and their use in bioassays."



The full letter, speaker line-up and complete agenda details are available to download on the event website at http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



Proudly sponsored by: CelVivo



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference

Conference: 10th - 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4

#SMi3DCellCulture



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4



