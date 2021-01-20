New Power Type Solid State Relay Delivers High DV/DT and a High Blocking Voltage

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Yorker Electronics supplies new Excel Cell Electronics ESR5 Power Type Solid State Relays with and without LED Indicators.

Northvale, NJ, January 20, 2021 --(



Another important feature of this series is that they are optically isolated, meaning they have an array of photo sensors isolating the input from the output side, leading to the ESR5’s low input power consumption. Other physical characteristics include its zero voltage turn-on, zero voltage turn-off to minimize EMI EMI/RFI) and its output snubber circuit protection. It also has a high surge rating to allow lamp and motor load switching.



There are several advantages of ECE’s SSRs to versus electromechanical devices, including: low power consumption, low leakage current, stable on-resistance, high reliability, extremely long life and a small size. They exhibit fast switching speeds, high vibration and shock resistance with no switching noise from contact bounce.



The ESR5 includes an input LED indicator and supplies high DV/DT and a high blocking voltage. It is also both TTL and CMOS compatible. New Yorker Electronics also supplies the optional ECE Protective Safety Cover. Being transparent, the cover allows the LED to reach full intensity without being overdriven.



Features & Benefits:

· Optically Isolated

· Input LED indicator

· High DV/DT and high blocking voltage

· Low input power consumption

· TTL and CMOS Compatible



Applications:

· Security

· Industrial

· High Power Equipment

· HVAC

· Control Panels



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Excel Cell Electronic (ECE) and supplies its full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads and Resettable Fuses.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



