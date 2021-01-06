Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Two Florida Self Storage Development Sites

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Jacksonville, FL, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Josh Koerner & Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, Inc., are pleased to announce the sale of two Class A self storage development sites in South Florida. Tamarac Self-Storage Development Site, located along West McNab Road in Tamarac, closed November 17, 2020. The property is located on 1.37 acres and includes site plan approval for a 93,527 GSF multi-story self-storage building.Coconut Creek Self-Storage Development Site, located along 5351 Wiles Road in Coconut Creek, closed December 18th, 2020. The property is located on 1.13 acres and includes site plan approval for an 89,966 GSF multi-story self-storage building. Both sites are located in Broward County which is expected to experience a population boom over the next five years.Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Broker Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

